A Day with Firas Zahabi | Tristar Stories in 4K

Fight Network Staff / January 25, 2017 - 12:14pm

Firas Zahabi spends his days at Tristar Gym shaping some of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. But when he returns to his family, a completely different kind of tutelage begins. Follow Firas Zahabi through a day in his life, on and off the Tristar mats.

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series presented in 4K. Enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.

