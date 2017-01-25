UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Preview ShowUFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Preview Show
Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson LHW Title Rematch Set For UFC 210 on April 8

Fight Network Staff / January 25, 2017 - 10:20pm

mma_header_ufc210_danielcormier_anthonyjohnson2

 

Let’s try this again.

Daniel Cormier is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210 on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Cormier won the first encounter against Johnson with a third-round rear-naked choke claiming the then vacant title at UFC 187 in May 2015.

Since then, Cormier successfully defended his title against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192, plus a non-title victory over Anderson Silva this past July at UFC 200.

Johnson has since received three “Performance of the Night” bonuses, knocking out Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira in consecutive bouts.

The pair originally had a rematch scheduled for UFC 206 this past December in Toronto, where Cormier was forced to withdraw due to injury.