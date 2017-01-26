UFC 210: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson 2 for Light Heavyweight Title

John Pollock and John Ramdeen look at the recently announced light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson set for UFC 210 on April 8 in Buffalo, New York, and what this means for Misha Cirkunov.

Cormier won the first encounter against Johnson with a third-round rear-naked choke claiming the then vacant title at UFC 187 in May 2015.

Since then, Cormier successfully defended his title against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192, plus a non-title victory over Anderson Silva this past July at UFC 200.

Johnson has since received three “Performance of the Night” bonuses, knocking out Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira in consecutive bouts.

The pair originally had a rematch scheduled for UFC 206 this past December in Toronto, where Cormier was forced to withdraw due to injury.