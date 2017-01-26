Jan. 26 The MMA Report feat. Valentina Shevchenko, Josh Gross



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE JAN. 26TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

0:34 – John Pollock opens the show chatting about Tito Ortiz’s retirement and win over Chael Sonnen, how the show performed on Spike, Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson is official, new main event for Halifax and the state of the UFC welterweight division.

19:19 – Veteran reporter Josh Gross stops by the show as he was covering the Bellator 170 event for Bleacher Report and discusses the legacy Tito Ortiz leaves behind, where Bellator pivots to next, the performance from Paul Daley and the state of the new rules and certain commissions not adopting them.

36:34 – UFC bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko discusses her main event this Saturday against Julianna Pena, spending her entire camp in Colorado, the win over Holly Holm and changes she has made since her last loss to Amanda Nunes last March.

46:56 – A preview of this Saturday’s UFC on FOX card from Denver, Colorado.

—

Subscribe to The MMA Report with John Pollock on iTunes



Follow @iamjohnpollock