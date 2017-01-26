Bellator 171 Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos

MULVANE, KANSAS. (Jan. 26, 2017) –The official weigh-ins for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani took place this evening in front of a rowdy crowd just outside the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow, with the event airing LIVE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The event is headlined by a 180 lb. catchweight main event featuring Melvin Guillard (32-16-2, 3 NC) and Chidi Njokuani (16-4, 1 NC). In the evening’s co-main event, Kansas’ own Dave Rickels (17-4, 2 NC) returns to the Bellator MMA cage to take on Aaron Derrow (14-8) in a lightweight feature fight. The Spike-televised main card also offers an enticing featherweight clash pitting undefeated phenom A.J. McKee (6-0) against Brandon Phillips (6-2), as well as a female flyweight contest pairing Jessica Middleton (1-0) against Alice Yauger (4-4).

Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani takes place at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, and airs live and free on Spike at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream live on Bellator.com and The Bellator Mobile App.

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

Catchweight Main Event: Melvin Guillard (178.1) vs. Chidi Njokuani (179.7)



Lightweight Co-Main Event: Dave Rickels (170.3) vs. Aaron Derrow (169.8)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: A.J. McKee (145.6) vs. Brandon Phillips (146.8)*



Flyweight Main Card Bout: Jessica Middleton (126) vs. Alice Yauger (125.7)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Harris (184.7) vs. Jordan Young (187)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Reyno (145.2) vs. Justin Overton (146)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jarod Trice (223.6) vs. Kevin Woltkamp (238)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (244.4) vs. Will Johnson (228.1)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Bruna Ellen (125) vs. Carmella James (124.2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Will Lavine (170.8) vs. Domo Garcia (170.5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Chance Rencountre (170) vs. Jake Lindsay (170.9)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Marigo (135.5) vs. Joe Fulk (135.9)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Manny Meraz (170.2) vs. Scott Heston (170.1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Craig Farley (155.5) vs. Mike Breeden (155.9)