HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt Weigh-in Results & Photos

Fight Network Staff / January 27, 2017 - 5:42pm

 

Saturday’s HBO Boxing After Dark® doubleheader telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening up the telecast at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California is a 12-round super featherweight attraction between Takashi Miura and Mickey Roman.

The main event of the evening will be a 12-round super featherweight title matchup featuring Francisco Vargas defending his title against Miguel Berchelt

Official Weights from Indio:

Takashi Miura: 129.8 lbs.
Mickey Roman: 129.2 lbs.

Francisco Vargas: 129.6 lbs.
Miguel Berchelt: 129.8

Join the conversation on Twitter: #VargasBerchelt