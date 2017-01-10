Bellator 171 Results, Video Highlights & Photos – Chidi Njokuani Dominates Melvin Guillard

Chidi Njokuani (17-4) defeated Melvin Guillard (32-17) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-26)

Quote: “I felt like the fight was pretty good, I had taken it on short notice, so I didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare for it,” Chidi Njokuani said. “Overall, I thought I did alright, but like I said, I just didn’t have a full camp and I could tell the difference.”

Watch David Rickels’ walkout at Bellator 171:

David Rickels (18-5) defeated Aaron Derrow (14-9) via TKO at :45 of round three

Quote: “I can’t wait to re-watch that walkout. Shoutout to everyone that helped with that, including Sean Grande,” David Rickels said. “Now, give me the fun fights. Give me whoever wants it. I dropped him with a good combination 30 seances in and set the tone, I really wanted to get the finish and after tonight, I’m one step closer to being the best of the best.”

Jessica Middleton (2-0) defeated Alice Yauger (4-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Quote: “Blood and pain, isn’t that what you guys wanted? She was tough, after the first round I was like ‘holy crap,’ Jessica Middleton said. “I’m not truly happy with my performance, I want to get better and I will come back stronger and more efficient. Emily Ducote is great, I’d love to fight her, but I’m ready for any flyweight, I’m ready to go.”

A.J. McKee (6-0) defeated Brandon Phillips (6-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Quote: “I thought the night went well. It’s a fight and you never know what result you’re going to get in a fight. End of the day, I’m coming home with the victory,” A.J. McKee said. “I knew I could go out there and wrestle, but I wanted to do something different and entertain the fans.”

Below are the full results for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, KS.

Main Card (Spike, 9 p.m. ET):

-Chidi Njokuani def. Melvin Guillard via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

-David Rickels def. Aaron Derrow via TKO (strikes) at 0:44, Round 3

-Jessica Middleton def. Alice Yauger via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-26)

-A.J. McKee def. Brandon Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (Bellator.com/FightNetwork.com):

-Justin Overton def. Gaston Reyno via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:34, Round 2

-Jordan Young def. Chris Harris via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

-Tyrell Fortune def. Will Johnson via TKO (punches) at 4:37, Round 2

-Jarod Trice def. Kevin Wolfkamp via KO (punches) at 3:17, Round 2

-Bruna Ellen def. Carmella James via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)