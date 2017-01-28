Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt Weigh-in Results & Photos

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s’s edition of HBO Boxing After Dark from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

-Francisco Vargas 129.6 vs. Miguel Berchelt 129.8 for the WBC super featherweight title

-Takashi Miura 129.2 vs. Miguel “Mickey” Roman 129.8

-Tureano Johnson 164 vs. Antonio Gutierrez 159

-Vicente Portillo 139.2 vs. Mike Melikyan 139.6

-Sadam Ali 148.8 vs. Jorge Silva 150

-Luis Coria 125.4 vs. Gerardo Molina 125

-Lamont Roach Jr. 130 vs. Alex Valdez 132.4

-Vergil Ortiz Jr. 139.4 vs. Israel Villela 139.2

-Cesar Diaz 119.6 vs. Joel Cano 118.8