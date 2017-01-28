Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2 Weigh-in Results & Photos

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Showtime Championship Boxing from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

-Carl Frampton 125 vs. Leo Santa Cruz 125 for the WBA Super featherweight title

-Dejan Zlaticanin 134.5 vs. Mikey Garcia 134.5

-David Benavidez 166 vs. Sherali Mamadjanov 167

-Leduan Barthelemy 130 vs. Jesus Aguinaga 127

-Josh Taylor 142 vs. Alfonso Olvera 140

-Antonio Santa Cruz 117 vs. Victor Torres 116

-Jerry Perez 126 vs. Javier Cepeda 125

-Ivan Redkach 137 vs. Demond Brock 137.5

-Herbert Acevedo 141 vs. Chris Singleton 140