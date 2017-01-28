Video Highlights & Results – CES MMA 41: Matt Bessette Stops Kevin Croom

Los Angeles – Jan. 27, 2017 – CES MMA Featherweight Champ Matt Bessette (21-7) put on a striking clinic while defending his belt tonight for the first time against Kevin Croom (17-8), eventually finishing him with a kick to the head following a flurry of strikes in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: CES MMA 41.

CES MMA’s first event of 2017 featured six finishes in seven fights, including Keith Bell’s (8-9-1) powerful blow to Tyler King (12-5), knocking him out cold in the first round.

Tonight’s event was presented by AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, live from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Here are the official results from CES MMA 41:

Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Matt Bessette (21-7) defeats Kevin Croom (17-8) via TKO (punches and kicks) at 0:32 in round three.

Co-Main Event – Cruiserweight Fight – Pat Walsh (10-2) defeated Kevin Haley (6-4) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:23 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Dinis Paiva (9-6) defeated Jordan Espinosa (9-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Kody Norby (8-4) defeated David Garcia (4-3-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:20 in round two.

Heavyweight Fight – Keith Bell (8-9-1) defeated Tyler King (12-5) via KO (punch) at 1:38 in round one.

Catchweight Fight (130 Pounds) – Carlos Candelario (5-0) defeated Miguel Restrepo (4-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 in round two.

Heavyweight Fight – Greg Rebello (21-7) defeated Danyelle Williams (8-6-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:59 in round one.