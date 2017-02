UFC Fight Night Denver Results: Shevchenko Submits Pena, Masvidal Stops Cerrone

Below are the full results from UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Main Card (TSN5/FOX, 8 p.m. ET):

-Valentina Shevchenko def. Julianna Pena via submission (armbar) at 4:29, Round 2

-Jorge Masvidal def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) at 1:00, Round 2

-Francis Ngannou def. Andrei Arlovski via TKO (punches) at 1:32, Round 1

-Jason Knight def. Alex Caceres via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21, Round 2

Preliminary Card (TSN5/FOX Sports 1, 5 p.m. ET):

-Sam Alvey def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Raphael Assuncao def. Aljamain Sterling via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

-Li Jingliang def. Bobby Nash via KO (punches) at 4:45, Round 2

-Jordan Johnson def. Luis Henrique via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

-Eric Spicely def. Alessio di Chirico via submission (triangle choke) at 2:14, Round 1

-Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (punches) at 2:27, Round 1

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET):

-Alexandre Pantoja def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

-Jason Gonzalez def. J.C. Cottrell via submission (D’Arce choke) at 3:54 Round 1