Logo_LAW_ReviewARawJan. 31 Edition of Review-A-Raw: "Meet Joe, Black"
UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Recap | 5 Rounds – Full ShowUFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Recap | 5 Rounds - Full Show
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Fight Companion – Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, Robin Black, Eddie Bravo on UFC Fight Night DenverFight Companion - Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, Robin Black, Eddie Bravo on UFC Fight Night Denver

Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena

Fight Network Staff / January 28, 2017 - 11:51pm

Check out the highlights from UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Valentina Shevchenko taps Julianna Pena with a second-round armbar

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes confronts Shevchenko

Shevchenko speaks backstage following her victory with Megan Olivi.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal stops Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Jorge Masvidal speaks in the Octagon following his win over Cerrone’s home crowd

Masvidal speaks backstage.

Francis Ngannou stops Andrei Arlovski

Ngannou joins Megan Olivi backstage.

Jason Knight submits Alex Caceres

Knight speaks backstage.

Sam Alvey joins Megan Olivi after Alvey defeated Nate Marquardt.

Raphael Assuncao called out Dominick Cruz after taking a split decision over Aljamain Sterling. Cruz responded from the FOX desk.

Dana White recaps the event.

 

 

 