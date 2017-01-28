Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena

Check out the highlights from UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Valentina Shevchenko taps Julianna Pena with a second-round armbar
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes confronts Shevchenko
Shevchenko speaks backstage following her victory with Megan Olivi.
Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal stops Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
Jorge Masvidal speaks in the Octagon following his win over Cerrone’s home crowd
Masvidal speaks backstage.
Francis Ngannou stops Andrei Arlovski
Ngannou joins Megan Olivi backstage.
Jason Knight submits Alex Caceres
Knight speaks backstage.
Sam Alvey joins Megan Olivi after Alvey defeated Nate Marquardt.
Raphael Assuncao called out Dominick Cruz after taking a split decision over Aljamain Sterling. Cruz responded from the FOX desk.
Dana White recaps the event.