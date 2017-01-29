Floyd Mayweather on Conor McGregor Bout – “Let’s Give the Fans What They Want to See”



The fight of the generation looks to be heading toward fruition.

Floyd Mayweather joined Jim Gray ringside on the Showtime Championship Boxing: Frampton vs. Santa Cruz 2 broadcast to answer if the potential super-fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor would come to fruition.

“The fans have been asking for this fight,” said Mayweather. “It’s all about entertainment. (McGregor)’s very entertaining. He’s very outspoken like myself. Let’s give the fans what they want to see.”