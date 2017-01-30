Unpopular Opinion – The Money Fight Malaise

Hallelujah! It’s the end of an era. Take that, Rematch Fever! You’re going away! Burn in the deepest darkest parts of—

Oh my god.

What’s that emerging out of the MMA ocean? It’s—Whoa- What? Can It be? It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the dreaded money fight malaise!

Everybody and their dog is talking about the biggest fights available to them. Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, and even Joanna Judge-Dredd-nick? Jedrzejczyk all have two titles on their minds. It’s great, right? We get to find out who the best fighter is in two divisions is. Super fight galore.

It’s exactly what we wanted, right?

You can probably guess where this is going. The first casualties of jumping on the multi-division champ bandwagon are the rankings. You know, those rankings that everyone loves to harp on because MMA math doesn’t ever make sense? Yeah those. Those very rankings, which admittedly, not a lot of people put faith in, are going up in flames faster than Jon Jones’ urine sample the Ronda Rousey ‘Roadhouse’ remake. Consider this: You’re the number one contender in a division, any division. At the top of the pole is Champ (A), who fights twice a year. Not out of the ordinary, really about average. They win the belt (fight number one), and instead of defending it with a rematch or against yourself, they ask for a superfight with Champ (B). With that second slot in the year taken, it effectively is going to be a year before champ A fights in your own division again; which is about as often as New Year’s day- You know, that other day of the year where we’re all apologized to by someone who said they’d quit flaking on us. Looking at you, AKA.

One championship title fight a year just isn’t enough in 2017’s UFC.

It also raises the question regarding the consequence. Are the super fights relevant if there are no belts on the line? I mean sure, it’s almost a guaranteed to sell a few pay-per-views but fights without consequence aren’t fights; they’re arguments with Nerf guns. They’re the equivalent of shootouts using water pistols. They’re the one thing you actually should get a participation trophy for.

And at the end of the day, they don’t really matter.

Let’s also remember to add what happens when one of the champs gets injured (an event that becomes far more likely when factoring in what happens when one fighter cuts more weight than usual and the other fights at a division where everyone (presumably) hits harder. Concussion? Minimum ninety days. Broken bone? Kiss six months goodbye. Knee injury? You might as well just strip that title right now.

It’s also worth noting that while the champions are off fulfilling our fantasy matchmaking dreams, the rest of their respective divisions can do nothing but lose. Say you’re a fighter at 10-0. You’ve got your title shot via paperwork and popular opinion but you know it’ll be at least a year before you get in the cage to cash that cheque. What now? You’ve got to keep your food on the table, your bills paid and your kids in school. Your 100% win rate can only go down, and time isn’t on your side. Everyone skids at some point. Will this be the unlucky night that you wash years and a perfect record down the drain?

Combine the fight prep time, injury time, and contract negotiation time (because you bet your ass there will be some extra money changing hands for these extra-curricular activities) and it all leads into the idea that super fights are fluff. They are the icing on the cake. They’re the hot sauce on your burger. They’re really only there to add a little variety, because you know and I know you’d never sit down and have a bowl of the stuff.

Super fights can be a fun, exciting and monetarily advantageous event to have in the short term, but remember here that in the modern day sport of MMA, weight classes exist for many reasons (It isn’t just because the rules say so), and often times those reasons are to figure out who reigns supreme within their peer groups. We’re long past the point of open weight classes in the UFC. It’s not like that wouldn’t be appealing to the ‘purists’ of the sport, but those days aren’t coming back (as much as you, or I, or anyone else would like them too). They’re far too reminiscent of a time where the UFC was style versus style, BJJ was king, and Joe Rogan still had hair.

Super fights. Once in a while, not every day.

