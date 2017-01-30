Cage Warriors 81 Set For March 4 in Dublin, Ireland

CAGE WARRIORS are delighted to announce that we’re coming home to Ireland for our first show on the Emerald Isle since 2014.

The promotion has forged a well-deserved reputation as the key proving ground for Irish fighting talent, with the likes of Neil Seery, Cathal Pendred and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor all capturing Cage Warriors world championship gold en route to the world stage with the UFC.

Cage Warriors 81 will take place at the Mecca for Irish MMA – the 3Arena – on Saturday March 4 for what promises to be a spectacular homecoming in Dublin.

We’re working on putting together an action-packed fight card for the event, but can already confirm Northern Ireland’s Karl Moore will fight for the vacant Cage Warriors light-heavyweight world title against an opponent to be announced in the near future.

Moore will be looking to follow up on his first-round knockout of Paco Estevez at Cage Warriors Unplugged last November as he bids to capture the title that was last held by the current UFC middleweight champion of the world, Michael Bisping.

Moore’s fellow countryman, lightweight prospect Joe McColgan, is also scheduled for action in Dublin, while Scottish featherweight prospect Paul McBain will make his Cage Warriors debut against Lloyd Manning.

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday February 1st and are priced at 90, 40 and 25 Euros.

However, fans who purchase their 25 Euro tickets before Thursday February 9th can secure their spots for just 15 Euros, thanks to our special early bird ticket offer.

“I’m both proud and excited to be heading back to Ireland for Cage Warriors 81,” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

“As a proud Irishman myself I’ve always been committed to the growth of mixed martial arts in Ireland, and CW 81 represents the latest opportunity for Irish MMA to shine on the big stage.

“The Dublin fans are renowned for producing the most electric atmosphere anywhere in the MMA world and I’m sure they’ll deliver yet again on March 4.

“We’ll bring the fights, you bring the noise and we’ll have one hell of a night at the 3Arena.”

Cage Warriors is Europe’s premier MMA promotion, broadcast live to UK and Ireland fans on BT Sport, Viasat in Scandinavia and worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

It kicks off 2017 with three exciting shows in London (Indigo at the 02) on Sat 18th Feb, Dublin (3Arena) on Sat 4th March and Liverpool (Echo Arena) on Sat 1st April. Tickets are available from cagewarriors.com