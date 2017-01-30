Logo_LAW_ReviewARawJan. 31 Edition of Review-A-Raw: "Meet Joe, Black"
Lion Fight 34 – Watch LIVE Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 at 9 p.m. ET on FN Canada and International

Fight Network Staff / January 30, 2017 - 3:34pm

Don’t miss Lion Fight 34 LIVE this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9 p.m. ET featuring Regian Eersel vs. Dewitt Pratt for the super middleweight title and Iman Barlow vs. Meryum Uslu for the women’s super bantamweight title in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network.

Main Card (Fight Network/AXS TV, 9 p.m. ET):
-Regian Eersel vs. Dewitt Pratt for the Lion Fight super middleweight title
-Iman “Pretty Killer” Barlow vs. Meryem Uslu for the Lion Fight women’s super bantamweight title
-Anthony Njokuani vs. Chris Harrington
-Kronphet Phetrachapat vs. Kevin Burmester
-Gabriel Mazzetti vs. Nick Chasteen
-Dhiego Llamas vs. River Daz