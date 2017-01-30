Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Carlos Carlson Set For WBC Bantamweight Title on March 2 in Tokyo

Photo: Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing Promotions

ORANGE, Calif. (Jan. 30, 2017) – World ranked bantamweight contender Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) is getting what all boxers dream of, but very few actually realize, a shot at a world title.

Photo: Teiken Promotions

Carlson, who is based in Tijuana, Mex., will travel to Tokyo, Japan to fight WBC Champion Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs) on Thursday, March 2.

The 12-round championship fight is promoted by Teiken Promotions, in association with Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Carlson, 26, will face a talented southpaw in Yamanaka that has fought all of his professional fights in his native Japan. He has made 11 successful title defenses since winning the championship against Christian Esquivel (vacant) in Nov. 2011.

“It’s without question the toughest fight of my career,” said Carlson, who is currently ranked No. 9 by the WBC. “All the hard work and sacrifices have built up to this moment and I’m going to seize this opportunity. I’ll be coming home a world champion.”

“Carlson is ready to do whatever it takes to become a world champion,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “We’ve seen him up close for the last several years and we’re confident in his abilities. He’s paid his dues; he’s made the sacrifices. The world title is within his reach.”

Since the second half of 2013, Carlson has honed his craft by fighting in Southern California’s highly competitive Inland Empire. In Feb. 2014, he defeated the hard charging Javier Gallo by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBC Latino Championship.

In his latest win last September, Carlson knocked out Alex Rangel in the third to win the vacant NABF Bantamweight Title.

“I’m definitely ready to become Mexico’s next world champion,” said Carlson, who signed with Thompson Boxing in 2013. “I know there’s a lot of work to do to prepare for someone like Yamanaka. I’m looking forward to every minute of training camp.”

