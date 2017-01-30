UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Recap | 5 Rounds – Full Show

John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic are back from an entertaining weekend of fights to discuss Jorge Masvidal and Valentina Shevchenko’s big victories over Donald Cerrone and Julianna Pena respectively at UFC Fight Night Denver, Francis Ngannou stopping Andrei Arlovski and more on 5 Rounds.
