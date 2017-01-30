Logo_LAW_ReviewARawJan. 31 Edition of Review-A-Raw: "Meet Joe, Black"
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Fight Companion – Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, Robin Black, Eddie Bravo on UFC Fight Night DenverFight Companion - Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, Robin Black, Eddie Bravo on UFC Fight Night Denver
UFC Fight Night Houston: Dennis Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie PreviewUFC Fight Night Houston: Dennis Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Preview

UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Recap | 5 Rounds – Full Show

Fight Network Staff / January 30, 2017 - 4:54pm

John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic are back from an entertaining weekend of fights to discuss Jorge Masvidal and Valentina Shevchenko’s big victories over Donald Cerrone and Julianna Pena respectively at UFC Fight Night Denver, Francis Ngannou stopping Andrei Arlovski and more on 5 Rounds.