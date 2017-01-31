Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos Headlines ShoBox on Feb. 10 in Miami, Oklahoma

NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2017) – Undefeated super lightweight powerhouse Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs) will face aggressive-minded once-beaten Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation® quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 10 live on SHOWTIME® (10:05 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast) from Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.

In the co-feature, rising local favorite and son of the late former world heavyweight champion, Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, hard-hitting heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 KOs) makes his second start on ShoBox when he faces the dangerous Daniel Martz (15-4-1, 12 KOs), of Clarksburg, West Virginia, in an eight-round match.

Undefeated former Dominican Republic Olympian Lenin Castillo (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and former national Golden Gloves champion Joe “Mack” Williams (10-0, 7 KOs), of Far Rockaway, N.Y., clash in a confrontation of undefeated light heavyweights in an eight-round featured bout.

In the opening bout of the telecast, Spain’s up-and-coming unbeaten Jon “Jonfer” Fernandez (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on southpaw Ernesto Garza (7-1, 4 KOs), of Fort Hood, Texas, in an eight-round super featherweight scrap.

“The ShoBox main event on Feb. 10 between Ivan Baranchyk and Abel Ramos guarantees fireworks,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This is a tremendous quadrupleheader and I am happy to be back at Buffalo Run Casino, where heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison will look to delight hometown fans with another spectacular knockout. The light heavyweight battle between Joseph Williams and former Dominican Olympian Lenin Castillo features two undefeated prospects, and Jon Fernandez, co-promoted by Sergio Martinez, will collide with Ernesto Garza in a can’t-miss clash at junior lightweight.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ivan against a very good opponent,” said Tony Holden. “Give Daniel Martz a lot of credit for taking the fight against Trey — we had serious difficulties finding an opponent willing to face him. Both Ivan and Trey should be in position to advance their careers with a victory.”

Tickets for the event promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Tony Holden Productions in association with Fight Promotions Inc. are priced at $35, $55 and $75 and are available at buffalorun.com and at stubwire.com.

IVAN BARANCHYK vs. ABEL RAMOS – 10 Rounds Super Lightweights

The offensive-minded Baranchyk packs outstanding power in both hands. Until winning a 10-round decision over Zhimin Wang last Sept. 23 on ShoBox, he’d won nine consecutive fights by knockout. In his last outing, Baranchyk scored a 10-round decision over Wilberth Lopez on Dec. 10.

“I am looking forward to continuing my pursuit of a world title,” said the 5-foot-10-inch Baranchyk, who will make the first defense of his USBA junior welterweight title. “Ramos is a very tough fighter and a ShoBox alum himself, so I will enjoy knocking him out.

“I think I’ve proved my durability by going 10 rounds in my last two fights. My team wants me to box more and let the knockouts come, so that is something we work on all the time.”

The former European amateur standout, who was born in Minsk, Byelorussia and lives in Brooklyn, is making his fourth appearance on the prospect developmental series. The 24-year-old’s two other ShoBox starts, both first-round knockouts versus undefeated foes, totaled a combined 2:49. All 10 of Baranchyk’s knockouts have come inside three full rounds, including six in the first.

The skilled Ramos is a five-year pro who has won three in a row, all by knockout in 2016, since his only loss, a ninth-round TKO to highly regarded undefeated Regis Prograis (15-0) in 2015 on ShoBox.

A prospect at 140 pounds and a legit test for Baranchyk, the 5-foot-9-inch Ramos was a stellar amateur. The 25-year-old was the bronze medalist at both the 2010 U.S. National PAL Championships and 2010 U.S. National Championships (at 141 pounds) before turning pro in September 2011.

“I’m very excited for this fight and I am preparing for a war,” said Ramos, who possesses an aggressive style, good skills and movement. “Baranchyk likes to fight moving forward as do I, so it is going to be an action-packed main event at Buffalo Run.”

Ramos, who grew up in Gettysburg, Pa. and resides in Casa Grande, Ariz., is coming off a seventh-round TKO over Juan Jesus last Aug. 26. In his ShoBox debut in 2014, Ramos and fellow unbeaten Maurice Hooker (12-0-1 going in) slugged it out for eight rounds, battling to a majority draw in one of the most exciting fights on the series that year.

TREY LIPPE MORRISON VS. DANIEL MARTZ – 8 Rounds, Heavyweights

The power-punching Morrison has recorded nine first-round knockouts, three second-round knockouts and one fourth-round KO in a career that began in February 2014. Morrison, who bears a striking resemblance to his late father in both his looks and his fighting style, has fought all but one of his fights in Oklahoma but trains at the Wild Card Boxing Club with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

In his outing before last, Morrison won his ShoBox debut with a ruthless first-round TKO over previously undefeated Ed Latimore (13-0) on Sept. 23, 2016.

Latimore was expected to provide Morrison with his most daunting test but wound up getting demolished, going down twice, in Morrison’s first start since he underwent surgery on his right tendon from an injury suffered in January 2016.

“Health-wise, I’m great,” said the 6-foot-2, 27-year-old Morrison who resides in Hollywood, Calif. “I’m going to approach this fight like I did my last fight, like I do all my fights. I can’t afford to look past any fight. I have to take them one at a time. I just have to focus on my opponent.

“My training has been going really good, the transition with me and Freddie continues to be smooth. I just want to continue to improve. I’m hoping for a good performance, and I think I’ll have one. All I can do is give the best I can and then whatever happens will happen.”

Morrison, who was born in Vinita, Okla., is one of promoter Tony Holden’s group of fighters known as the “Four State Franchise.” They include Trey’s half-brother Kenzie Morrison, Baranchyk and Dillon and Jesse Cook. The Oklahoma-based Holden promoted Tommy Morrison for most of his career.

The 26-year-old Martz is a classic all-or-nothing heavyweight. All but three of Martz’ wins have come via knockout, and he aims to pick up his fifth win over an undefeated opponent when he takes on Lippe Morrison.

Martz, who stands at 6-foot-7, handed heavyweight prospect Alexis Santos his first defeat and has shared the ring with newly crowned WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

LENIN CASTILLO VS. JOE WILLIAMS – 8 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Castillo, who represented the Dominican Republic at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, turned pro in August 2010. He’s won three straight by knockout, since boxing an eight-round majority draw with unbeaten Travis Peterkin (15-0) on Aug. 21, 2015.

The 6-foot-2, 28-year-old Castillo has 10 knockouts, and all have come in five rounds or less.

“I know that Williams is undefeated and that he will come in at his best,” Castillo said. “Well, I’m coming with my best too, so it going to be an exciting fight. It’s two undefeated fighters – the perfect kind of fight for ShoBox.”

Williams, who owns an amateur victory over undefeated prospect Andrew Tabiti, was a three-time New York Golden Gloves Champion and a 2012 National Golden Gloves Champion. A 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Alternate, Williams is popular on the New York fight scene and a union worker outside the ring.

The 28-year-old has been dominant since turning pro in September 2013, however he’ll be taking a leap in class in facing former Olympian Castillo.

“I’m already in great shape and I won’t be stopped,” said Williams, who’s fought eight of his 10 fights in New York. “I’m a throwback fighter, the last of a dying breed that will fight and beat anyone in my way. It’s hard to find a fighter who can do all this.

“I can’t wait till Feb. 10 because I’m finally getting my shot on national television to show the world what I can do. This will open a lot of doors for me and the world will see the next superstar of boxing, Joseph ‘Mack’ Williams.”

JON FERNANDEZ VS. ERNESTO GARZA – 8 Rounds, Super Featherweights

Fernandez, of Bilbao, País Vasco, Spain, is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and legendary Argentine superstar and former longtime middleweight world champion Sergio Martinez. He was an amateur champion in his native Spain and member of the Spanish National Team in 2013 and 2014.

A pro since March 2015, the 21-year-old has won eight straight by knockout, all inside five rounds. The 5-foot-10 Fernandez was a chief sparring partner for Carl Frampton as he prepared for his Jan. 28 rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

“This fight is very important to my boxing career and I will put on a great performance for the fans in attendance and those watching on SHOWTIME,” said the 5-foot-11 Fernandez, who is coming off a fourth-round TKO over Mikael Mkrtchan (16-1 going in) to capture the WBC Youth Super Featherweight World Title last Oct. 8.

“Garza is a pressure fighter that throws a lot of punches. He reminds me of Nacif Martinez, who I beat by TKO in Connecticut. I think I can beat Garza by KO, too. His style is perfect for me.”

Feb. 10 will be Fernandez’ second fight in the United States, and second outside of Spain. He’s remained active since turning pro in March 2015; he fought five times that year, and five times in 2016.

A decorated amateur, Garza was a six-time Michigan Golden Gloves champion and the 2008 National Golden Gloves Champion at 119 pounds. The 28-year-old has won seven of eight since turning pro, including victories in his last two fights.

“I’m so excited for this great opportunity,” the 5-foot-4-inch Garza said. “It’s a dream that’s coming true. I finally get a chance to show my talent to the world.”

Fernandez vs. Garza is promoted in association with MaravillaBox Promotions and Jaafar Promotions.

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.