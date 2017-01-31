Josh Koscheck Makes Promotional Debut vs. Mauricio Alonso at Bellator 172 on Feb. 18

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (January 30, 2017) – A welterweight bout pitting Josh Koscheck (17-10) against Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC) has been added to the Spike-televised main card of Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on February 18, 2017.

In addition, recently signed Russian star Anatoly Tokov (24-2) is set to square off against Francisco France (13-4-1) in a middleweight clash that will be featured on the Bellator.com-streamed undercard, while a previously announced main card bout between Adam Piccolotti and Brent Primus has been cancelled after Piccolotti has been forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event are on sale now at the SAP Center Box Office as well as Ticketmaster.com.

Koscheck will be making his highly anticipated Bellator MMA debut after signing with the Viacom-owned promotion in 2015. Prior to the signing, “Kos” competed under the UFC banner for nearly a decade, compiling 15 wins and nine finishes. Now, the 39-year-old Dethrone Base Camp product hopes to soar to the top of Bellator MMA’s stacked welterweight class and add to his impressive resume of 17 career victories. Never one to mince words, Koscheck has made it clear that he hopes to once again meet Paul Daley inside the cage, but first, the Fresno, Calif. native must get through Alonso on Feb. 18 when he returns to action on Spike.

Hailing from Parana, Brazil, Alonso will be making his second appearance under the direction of Bellator MMA and first in the welterweight division since 2014. The 36-year-old enters the bout riding a recent string of success, earning victories in each of his last two contests and seven of his last 10 dating back to 2010. Of his 12 career wins, Alonso has finished his opponent five times, including four knockouts. Alonso will look to build off of an undefeated 2016 campaign when he competes on Feb 18.

Under the tutelage of the legendary Fedor Emilianenko, Tokov has strung together an impressive resume of his own, where from 2012 to 2016, the prospect was riding a streak of 17 consecutive wins. The 26-year-old Russian is known to end fights early and often, finishing his opponent in 19 of his 24 career wins, including nine first round finishes. If Tokov is going to continue to blossom on the Bellator roster, he will have to defeat his opponent on Feb. 18 first.

Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, 18-fight veteran France enters the bout having won six of his last eight contests, including one draw and five finishes. The 33-year-old submission specialist will be making his third appearance under the Bellator MMA banner and first in nearly a year at Bellator 172. “Kiko” brings with him one of the most dynamic ground games in the division, finishing 12 of his 13 victims via submission; displaying a wide array of devastating techniques, including rear-naked and arm-triangle chokes, arm bars, and kimuras.

Updated Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Main Card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Josh Thomson (22-8, 1 NC) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” (16-8)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Cheick Kongo (25-10-2) vs. Oli Thompson (17-9)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Josh Koscheck (17-10) vs. Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC)

Preliminary Bouts:

Middleweight Preliminary Fight: Anatoly Tokov (24-2) vs. Francisco France (13-4-1)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: James Terry (18-9) vs. David Douglas (9-6)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nikko Jackson (1-1) vs. Cesar Gonzalez (0-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Juan Cardenas (1-0) vs. Luis Vargas (0-1)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Danasabe Mohammed (5-1) vs. Carlos Rocha (9-4)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Anthony Do (4-1) vs. Bobby Escalante (4-5)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Matt Ramirez (1-2) vs. Jeremy Murphy (3-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: J.J. Okanovich (3-1) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (5-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Justin Tenedora (Debut) vs. Roque Reyes (0-3)