Vinny Magalhaes vs. Pszemyslaw Mysiala Added to ACB: Manchester on March 11

ACB 54 in Manchester on the 11th of March at the Manchester Arena has just added an exciting Light-Heavyweight bout to the card in an international match-up that will see Brazillian submission artist, Vinny ‘Pezao’ Magalhaes, take on the ‘The Polish Bear’ Przemyslaw Mysiala, on British soil in a fight that could have World title implications.

With a new Light-Heavyweight champion, Thiago Silva, only just claiming gold in ACB’s first event of the year ACB 51 in California earlier this month both Magalhaes and Mysiala will be looking to make a statement in this fight that will let Silva know he shouldn’t get too comfortable with that belt just yet.

Magalhaes is the latest big name signing for the promotion and he’s made no secret about his title aspirations within the promotion. The UFC veteran is a submission expert finishing 11 of his 14 wins by way of submission. Going 4 and 1 since leaving the UFC he has shown that his killer instinct and the form that caught the eyes of many MMA fans and promotions around the world but as the old adage goes – there are no easy fights at this level and that is an adage that rings true here as Magalhaes first test in the ACB cage is the very dangerous London Shoot Fighters Przemyslaw ‘The Polish Bear’ Mysiala.

If the ACB commentators Frank Mir and Bryan Lacey thought they would have a night off of difficult to pronounce names with this show being in the U.K. they had another thing coming! Luckily Przemyslaw Mysiala also goes by the nickname of ‘The Polish Bear’ and you only have to watch a couple of his fights to see why. With an aggressive and smothering style, he sets his target on his opponent with nothing but destruction on his mind. Undefeated in his last 5 fights and with 16 of his victories 20 career wins coming in the 1st round he is a force to be reckoned with. This bout could also turn into a grappling display of epic proportions over half of these wins by submission.

ACB have shown no signs of shielding their big names signings and this match-up between these two just goes to show that. A victory for one of these fighters could see the next fight for them being for ACB gold.