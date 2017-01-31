UFC 209: Tyron Woodley’s Champ Camp 3 – Episode 1

You asked for it, now it’s here; full access to Tyron Woodley’s third training camp. This is the very first episode. It’s a good time for fans to be introduced to Raymond Daniels and revisit Sage Northcutt , as the new season is just about to start watch how Tyron prepares for UFC 209 as he works on UFC on Fox. And for non-fans, Tyron and Sage gets made fun of and yelled at by BJJ Black Belt Renato Laranja!