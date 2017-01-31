Sammy Vasquez vs. Luis Collazo Final Press Conference Quotes & Photos

TUNICA, MS (January 31, 2017) – Exciting contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world champion Luis Collazo went face-to-face Tuesday ahead of their welterweight showdown that headlines a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Thursday, February 2 from Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features a pair of exciting matchups. Fast-rising contender Yordenis Ugas will meet Georgia’s Levan Ghvamichava in a 10-round matchup of hard-hitting welterweights while Houston’s Ryan Karl takes on Chicago’s Eddie Ramirez in a 10-round battle of unbeaten super lightweights.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing, are priced at $150, $75 and $35 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday:



SAMMY VASQUEZ JR.

“Luis Collazo is a really tough opponent. He’s always game. It doesn’t matter who he fights. I always enjoyed watching him growing up because he’s quick, strong and savvy.

“This is a fight I’ve been looking forward to. Collazo has fought everyone and he always gives a great fight. I couldn’t have thought of anybody better to have a great fight on television against. Everyone who knows the two of us, knows we’re going to come to fight.

“He’s never really been knocked out, just the mishap in the Thurman fight. Collazo hurt Thurman, and that’s a guy in his prime. Collazo isn’t in his prime, but age is just a number in this sport.

“We’re prepared. We know he’s a southpaw just like my last opponent. We were originally supposed to face him before Felix Diaz stepped in. The game plan is for me to dictate how this fight goes. I have to set the pace and control it.

“As long as I can control the fight, it’s smooth-sailing for me. I know he’s got a hard head and he’s going to come forward, so I think it’s going to be an exciting fight.”

LUIS COLLAZO

“Sammy is a tough fighter. He’s been moving up in the ranks and faced some decent opposition. We’re both lefties and I think it’s going to be an explosive fight.

“This is another tough fight for me. I’ve been in there with the top guys and everyone knows I’m going to give it my all. I’m grateful to be back in this position. There are great fight fans here in Mississippi and I’m going to give them something to cheer about.

“I’m blessed to be able to do what I love to do and I do it with passion and drive. I hope everyone enjoys what happens on Thursday night, because I know I will.

“I’ve been in this game for 17 years as a pro. I’ve seen every type of fighter. We’ll find out Thursday night how much I have left. Sometimes fighters can get counted out, but people don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes. My preparation for this fight was great and we’ll find out Thursday if it translates to the ring.”

YORDENIS UGAS

“I’m looking forward to this fight. I hope to give a great performance and continue on my way toward a world title.

“I’ve had a perfect training camp and I’m prepared to get a victory. This is my time to make another statement to all of the top fighters in the division. I’m ready for any challenge.”



LEVAN GHVAMICHAVA

“I’ve worked very hard in training camp to prepare for this fight. I’m excited to be here and have this opportunity to give the fans a great show.

“I’m going to give it my all in the ring and make sure I walk out of there with the victory. I know that I have a tough opponent, but I’m confident in my training and my skills.”