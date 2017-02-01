Three Top Russians Added to ACB 54 on March 11 in Manchester

ACB 54 in Manchester on March the 11th is already shaping up to be the card of the year. With big profile fights and some of the best athletes from Britain, Poland and America already set to do battle in the historic Manchester Arena.

However, this really wouldn’t be an ACB card without Russia sending over some of their best and that’s exactly what they have done.

Announced today are three fights to be added to the ACB Manchester party that have three of Russia’s top talents involved looking to make their mark and steal the show.

Heavyweight Mukhumat Vakhaev and Middleweights Ibrahim Chuzhigaev and Rakhman Dzanaev are all set to make the trip to the Manchester arena and tough Canadian Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser, American David Mitchell and Poland’s Adam Zajac respectively are all set to try and spoil this Russian invasion.

With so many top talents from all around the world converging on the Manchester Arena on March the 11th it will be interesting to see whos flag is flying high when all is said and done at ‘ACB 54: Supersonic’