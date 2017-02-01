Sammy Vasquez Jr. Training Camp Quotes & Photos

TUNICA, MS (February 1, 2017) – Exciting welterweight contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. shared his final thoughts ahead of his main event showdown against former world champion Luis Collazo Thursday night on a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes from Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features fast-rising contender Yordenis Ugas against Georgia’s Levan Ghvamichava in a 10-round matchup of hard-hitting welterweights plus Houston’s Ryan Karl taking on Chicago’s Eddie Ramirez in a 10-round battle of unbeaten super lightweights.

Here is what Vasquez Jr. had to say about training, his matchup against Collazo and more:

On his upcoming opponent, Luis Collazo:

“This is a very challenging fight but one I believe I can win. Now that Collazo is one hundred percent healthy, I know he’s going to be at his best. We both are trying to get back on top so the fans can expect a great fight.”

On his recent training camp:

“It’s been a great training camp. We got a lot of good southpaw sparring and I feel sharp going into this fight. All the preparation has been done and now it’s time to fight. I’ll be at my best come fight night.”

On what he learned from his first defeat:

“It was a tough loss in my last fight with the late sub Felix Diaz. Although we fought another southpaw, our game plan was for Collazo, who is a totally different style. In this game, I must be prepared for any style that comes my way. I know that now and I’ll be fully prepared for anything that Collazo brings.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A win against Collazo will get me right back in the mix of things in the welterweight division. With only one loss on my record, I feel I still have a lot to give to this sport. A victory will open up a path to fight for a world title.”