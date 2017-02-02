UFC Fight Night Houston DraftKings Picks & Preview

Audio Version: https://goo.gl/7aL4UN

Pat Mayo and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic go fight-by-fight discussing their DFS MMA DraftKings picks for UFC Houston from Houston, Texas on February 4, 2017. The guys discuss the value differences between DraftKings Pricing and Vegas Odds, which fighters to target for your DFS lineups and the best bets to get a quick finish.

Show Index

6:52 Cash Game Roster (50/50)

23:04 Tournament (GPP) Roster

36:03 Ownership Guesses

