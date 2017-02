After suffering a tough loss in her last bout, Joanne Calderwood has found renewed purpose at Tristar Gym. Watch her prepare for her next chance at redemption, and find out why she’s ready to make Tristar proud.

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series presented in 4K. Enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.