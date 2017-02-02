‘UFC Tonight’ Previews UFC Fight Night Houston – “No Tune-Up Fights For The Korean Zombie”

Los Angeles – On UFC TONIGHT, hosts Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier preview the upcoming FS1 UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BERMUDEZ VS. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE. The crew catches up with headliner Dennis Bermudez and rising strawweight Alexa Grasso, as well as Ice Cube and Charlie Day. Plus, Karyn Bryant adds reports.

UFC TONIGHT host Daniel Cormier on Dennis Bermudez vs. The Korean Zombie: “Dennis Bermudez has been active and has a win over the current interim champion Max Holloway. He’s gotten comfortable with his striking and wrestling, and is ready to move up in the division. For Bermudez, he’s got to piece it all together, like he did against Clay Guida. There are no tune-up fights for The Korean Zombie.”

UFC TONIGHT host Kenny Florian on The Korean Zombie’s return: “The Korean Zombie is very aggressive and is a whirlwind of technique. He gets submissions from front headlocks, which is a good counter to the wrestling of Bermudez. The Korean Zombie is so dangerous. I think Dennis has to be patient with this fight. The longer he’s on the mat rolling with The Korean Zombie, the more susceptible to submissions he is.”

Dennis Bermudez on how he defeats a zombie: “Air miles. I throw him on his head.”

Bermudez on how he prepared for The Korean Zombie, who’s been out for more than two years: “I prepared for him as if he’s never left, for the best we’ve ever seen him.”

Bermudez on where a win puts him in the division: “I think it puts me into top five. I have a win over Max, so I’m trying to get that belt.”

Bermudez on training with Henri Hooft: “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and get some good work with Henri.”

Cormier on Bermudez’s keys to victory: “He has to utilize feints, get in boxing range and land the takedown, but be aware of his limbs and neck because of Zombie’s submissions.”

Florian on The Korean Zombie’s keys to victory: “He’s got to maintain forward pressure, win the scrambles and look for the submissions.”

Both Cormier and Florian pick The Korean Zombie to win. Florian on how: “It’s hard to get a gauge how much The Korean Zombie has progressed with his training since he’s been gone. I think he’s been keeping up and he’ll wait for a mistake from Dennis and get a submission.”

Alexa Grasso on how she got into MMA: “My coach, who’s my uncle, was a fighter and I tried one of his classes and fell in love with it.”

Grasso on how she needs to fight Felice Herrig: “I need to be more aggressive. I hope fans will see how hard I’m working. You can expect a very interesting fight.”

Grasso on her goals as a Mexican fighter: “It’s important to show that we can be in the international leagues. I want to be in the top 10 this year and show I’m one of the best in the world.”

Ice Cube on if he’d like to see Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight: “It’s interesting. Who don’t want to see it? It don’t matter if you come from the same sport. People want to watch them scrap. How about they box one fight, then next they go MMA, then they box again. ”

Cube on if Ronda Rousey should fight again: “Come back and fight. A lot of great fighters lose.”

Cormier on who he’d like to see Francis Ngannou fight next: “I’d like to see him fight Ben Rothwell. He’s big like Ngannou.”

Florian on who Ngannou should fight next: “Steven Struve – he’s a huge guy who’s also dangerous on the mat. Both fighters can grow from a fight with each other.”

Cormier on who Jorge Masvidal should fight next: “I think he should fight Carlos Condit. It’d be a good measuring stick for Jorge. Carlos is ready to come back after a disappointing last fight.”