Loren Mack Named ONE Championship Vice President of PR and Communications

02 February 2017 – Singapore: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the appointment of Loren Mack to Vice President of PR and Communications effective immediately. Previously, Loren served the company as Senior Director of PR and Communications.

Loren Mack, Vice President of PR and Communications, stated: “I am absolutely blessed to be in the position that I am, doing what I love to do in an industry I am extremely passionate about. Nothing beats hard work, and I truly believe that a huge part of this success is due to the amazing, hard-working people around me that not only continue to put in the hours, but also never fail to inspire me to give everything that I have towards the betterment of the organization. Being able to work with the greatest athletes in the world everyday is incredible, and I am thrilled to accept this new role and to share this with the entire team at ONE Championship.”

Mack is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a M.A. in Integrated Marketing Communications from Marist College. He is an active member in the sports community of Las Vegas as well as the Asia Representative to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF). He finds great joy in helping others, and is an avid volunteer for charity including organizations like the Salvation Army and Feeding America.

Mack has been involved in the combat sports industry as a prominent figure for over a decade, joining ONE Championship shortly after the promotion’s inception in 2011. Over the years, he has led the PR Team and has been instrumental in developing the ONE Championship brand all across Asia and in the entire world.