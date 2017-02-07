M-1 Challenge 74 Adds CSKA vs. Spartak Bout on Feb. 18 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (February 2, 2017) – The February 18th M-1 Challenge 74 card in St. Petersburg got even more interesting with M-1Global’s announcement that a fight between fans of arch-rival Russian soccer (non-American football) teams will square-off in full team colors.

In the main event, undefeated M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Rashid Yusupov (6-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), of Russia, defends his title against former titlist Stephan “T-800” Puetz (15-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), of Germany.

M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (42-11-2, M-1: 9-1-0) faces challenger Abukar Yandiev (8-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0) in the M-1 Challenge 74 co-feature.

Billed as the first MMA fight part of a major event to feature MMA fighters who are also fans of two of the top soccer clubs in Russia, CSKA and Spartak, battling between the ropes to determine the strongest soccer fan under MMA rules, not in the street.

Light heavyweight Dmitry Tebekin (4-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0), representing CSKA, will throw-down against Spartak fan Arthur Reig Tjul’parov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0). Tebekin was the St. Petersburg Cup winner and vice-champion of St. Petersburg, while Tjul’parov was also vice-champion of St. Petersburg as well as the third-place finisher in the All-Russian Grand Prix

.

M-1 Challenge 74 will be streamed live from St. Petersburg in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all of the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

Also fighting on the M-1 Challenge 74 main card, in addition to Yusupov-Puetz and Butenko-Yandiev, is former M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Vitaly Branchuk (21-6-0, M-1: 1-2-0), of Ukraine, vs. Frenchman Moktar “Le Kabyle” Benkaci (13-7-0); two-time M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger Artiom Damkovsky (22-10-1, M-1: 12-7-0), of Belarus, vs. undefeated Brazilian Pablo “Negao” Pereira (7-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), and Ukrainian welterweight Vyacheslav “Bison” Bogomol (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) vs. unbeaten Pablo Ortmann (6-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Switzerland.