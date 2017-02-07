UFC Fight Night Houston Prelims – Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkUFC Fight Night Houston Prelims - Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Lion Fight 34 Results: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow DominantLion Fight 34 Results & Video Highlights: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow Dominant
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Jan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave MeltzerFeb. 2 The MMA Report feat. Marc Raimondi, Jorge Barbosa

M-1 Challenge 74 Adds CSKA vs. Spartak Bout on Feb. 18 in St. Petersburg

Fight Network Staff / February 2, 2017 - 3:37pm

MMA_Poster_M1Challenge74_2017_021817

 

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (February 2, 2017) – The February 18th M-1 Challenge 74 card in St. Petersburg got even more interesting with M-1Global’s announcement that a fight between fans of arch-rival Russian soccer (non-American football) teams will square-off in full team colors.

In the main event, undefeated M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Rashid Yusupov (6-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), of Russia, defends his title against former titlist Stephan “T-800” Puetz (15-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), of Germany.

M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (42-11-2, M-1: 9-1-0) faces challenger Abukar Yandiev (8-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0) in the M-1 Challenge 74 co-feature.

Billed as the first MMA fight part of a major event to feature MMA fighters who are also fans of two of the top soccer clubs in Russia, CSKA and Spartak, battling between the ropes to determine the strongest soccer fan under MMA rules, not in the street.

Light heavyweight Dmitry Tebekin (4-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0), representing CSKA, will throw-down against Spartak fan Arthur Reig Tjul’parov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0).  Tebekin was the St. Petersburg Cup winner and vice-champion of St. Petersburg, while Tjul’parov was also vice-champion of St. Petersburg as well as the third-place finisher in the All-Russian Grand Prix
.
M-1 Challenge 74 will be streamed live from St. Petersburg in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all of the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

Also fighting on the M-1 Challenge 74 main card, in addition to Yusupov-Puetz and Butenko-Yandiev, is former M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Vitaly Branchuk (21-6-0, M-1: 1-2-0), of Ukraine, vs. Frenchman Moktar “Le Kabyle” Benkaci (13-7-0); two-time M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger Artiom Damkovsky (22-10-1, M-1: 12-7-0), of Belarus, vs. undefeated Brazilian Pablo “Negao” Pereira (7-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), and Ukrainian welterweight Vyacheslav “Bison” Bogomol (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) vs. unbeaten Pablo Ortmann (6-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Switzerland.