Feb. 2 The MMA Report feat. Marc Raimondi, Jorge Barbosa

2:44 – John Pollock runs through all of the news from the past week with the UFC’s card in Denver on FOX, Dana White speaks about Ronda Rousey’s future, Conor McGregor’s interview in Manchester, Rashad Evans is booked for a fight and more.

17:42 – Fight Network producer Jorge Barbosa chats about the “Tristar Stories” digital features he has worked on, going to Tristar in Montreal, speaking with various fighters, following Firas Zahabi and other notes from the series.

37:41 – MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi chats about the rules that were passed last summer by the Association of Boxing Commissions and went into effect on January 1st, the confusion with some of the rules, how fighters have reacted, certain commissions not recognizing the updated rules and more.

1:00:27 – A preview of this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card from Houston with Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung.

1:07:12 – Twitter Q&A – send to @iamjohnpollock and use #askPOLLOCK

