John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black look at the strawweight fights at UFC Fight Night Houston including Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig, Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill and Tecia Torres vs. Bec Rawlings, plus look at which one of these strawweight may earn a title shot at Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

