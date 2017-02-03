Listen LIVE Fri. at 5 p.m. ET – UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie Media Conference Call

FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the UFC 208 media conference call on Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET featuring Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson.
UFC Fight Night Houston Prelims - Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Lion Fight 34 Results & Video Highlights: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow Dominant
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling