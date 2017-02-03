Max Holloway & Sage Northcutt Beat Up Houston Rockets’ Clutch the Bear

Another NBA mascot bites the dust trying to go toe to toe with UFC fighters. This time interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Sage Northcutt throw down with Clutch the Bear of the Houston Rockets.
UFC Fight Night Houston Prelims - Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Lion Fight 34 Results & Video Highlights: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow Dominant
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling