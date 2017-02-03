UFC Fight Night Houston Prelims – Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkUFC Fight Night Houston Prelims - Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Lion Fight 34 Results: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow DominantLion Fight 34 Results & Video Highlights: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow Dominant
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Jan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave MeltzerFeb. 2 The MMA Report feat. Marc Raimondi, Jorge Barbosa

UFC Fight Night Houston: Joe Rogan Previews Dennis Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

Fight Network Staff / February 3, 2017 - 5:42pm

Chan Sung Jung’s exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake “The Korean Zombie.” He makes his return vs. Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston and Joe Rogan has the breakdown of the big fight.