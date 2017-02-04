Lion Fight 34 Results & Video Highlights: Regian Eersel Shuts Down Dewitt Pratt, Iman Barlow Dominant

Los Angeles – Feb. 3, 2017 – Lion Fight Super Middleweight Champion Regian Eersel (45-4) capped off Lion Fight Muay Thai’s first event of the year with a flying knee and punch combination to knock out challenger D.C. Pratt (20-4) in the main event tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 34.

In the co-main event, Iman Barlow (87-5-3) defended her super bantamweight title in a rematch against Maryem Usul (62-12-1) with a unanimous decision victory highlighted by multiple powerful kicks to the face including this one in round two.

Other top moments from tonight’s broadcast include:

Kronphet Phetrachapat’s (75-18-5) spinning back elbow against Keven Burmester (70-8-1) highlighted their back-and-forth majority draw match.

Nick Chasteen (6-4) landed a barrage of strikes against Gabriel Mazzetti (14-2) and later knocked off his cup, but Mazzetti ultimately won via unanimous decision.

Below are the full results from Lion Fight 34 at the Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nevada which aired LIVE in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network.

Main Card (Fight Network/AXS TV, 9 p.m. ET):

-Regian Eersel def. Dewitt Pratt via KO at 2:29, Round 1; Eersel retains Lion Fight super middleweight title

-Iman Barlow def. Maryem Uslu via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45); Barlow retains Lion Fight women’s super bantamweight title

-Anthony Njokuani def. Chris Harrington via TKO at 2:44, Round 3

-Gabriel Mazzetti def. Nick Chasteen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

-Kronphet Phetrachapat vs. Kevin Burmester declared majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47)

-River Daz def. Diego Llamas via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-45)