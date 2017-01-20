GLORY 37 Los Angeles Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos – Van Roosmalen Misses Weight For FW Title Bout

On Thursday, Jan. 19, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 37 Los Angeles and GLORY 37 SuperFight Series.

The five-fight card for GLORY 37 Los Angeles will be carried live tomorrow at 10 p.m. PT on ESPN3, with a replay broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN2. The five-fight card for GLORY 37 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. PT on UFC FIGHT PASS.

GLORY 37 Los Angeles and SuperFight Series airs LIVE in Canada on Fight Network

Please find the results and photographs of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY 37 LOS ANGELES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Middleweight Title Headline Bout:

Jason Wilnis (185 lb / 83.9 kg) vs. Israel Adesanya (185.6 lb / 84.2 kg)

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:

Guto Inocente (264 lb / 119.7 kg) vs. D’Angelo Marshall (241.8 lb / 109.7 kg)

Welterweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Karim Benmansour (166.4 lb / 75.5 kg) vs. Alan Scheinson (169.2 lb / 76.7 kg)

Welterweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Yoann Kongolo (169.8 lb / 77 kg) vs. Konstantin Khuzin (167.4 lb / 75.9 kg)

GLORY 37 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Featherweight Title Headline Bout:¹

Robin van Roosmalen (143.8 lb / 65.2 kg) vs. Matt Embree (142 lb / 64.4 kg)

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:

Tomas Mozny (252.6 lb / 114.6 kg) vs. Jhonata Diniz (244.2 lb / 110.8 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Mike Lemaire (185.8 lb / 84.3 kg) vs. Warren Thompson (186.4 lb / 84.5 kg)

Catchweight (126 lb / 57.2 kg) Bout:

Zoila Frausto (125.8 lb / 57.1 kg) vs. Daniela Graf (123.6 lb / 56.1 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Giga Chikadze (143 lb / 64.9 kg) vs. Victor Pinto (142.8 lb / 64.8 kg)

¹Robin van Roosmalen was unable to make championship weight and was stripped of the featherweight title. With a win tomorrow, Van Roosmalen would become No. 1 contender for the vacant featherweight title. With a win by Matt Embree tomorrow, Embree would be crowned featherweight champion.