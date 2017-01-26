In this exclusive interview, CM Punk joins Carrlyne Bathe for a few moments during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities.
HBO Boxing After Dark Results, Video Highlights & Photos: Berchelt Stops Vargas to Claim WBC Super FW Title
Below are the full results from HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt at Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, California, presented by Golden Boy Promotions.
Showtime Boxing Results, Video Highlights & Photos: Santa Cruz Defeats Frampton by Majority Decision
Leo Santa Cruz reclaimed the WBA Featherweight Championship, executing a brilliant game plan to dethrone Carl Frampton in a rematch of their epic first fight in the main event of Showtime Championship Boxing.
Ring Resume: Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2
Showtime Boxing analyst Steve Farhood talks about the boxing careers of featherweight champion Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Dana White Previews Shevchenko-Pena and Arlovski-Ngannou
Dana White joined Megan Olivi before UFC Fight Night Denver to discuss upcoming fights.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Weigh-in Recap
Watch the recap from Friday’s UFC Fight Night Denver official weigh-in, featuring Valentina Shevchenko, Julianna Pena, Donald Cerrone, and Jorge Masvidal.
Video Highlights & Results – CES MMA 41: Matt Bessette Stops Kevin Croom
CES MMA Featherweight Champ Matt Bessette (21-7) put on a striking clinic while defending his belt tonight for the first time against Kevin Croom (17-8), eventually finishing him with a kick to the head following a flurry of strikes in the main event on CES MMA 41.
Josh Thomson vs. Patricky Pitbull Added to Bellator 172 on Feb 18 in San Jose
A lightweight feature bout pitting Josh Thomson (22-8, 1 NC) against Patricky “Pitbull” (16-8) will serve as the co-main event of Bellator 172 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 18.
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2 Weigh-in Results & Photos
Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Showtime Championship Boxing from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt Weigh-in Results & Photos
Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s’s edition of HBO Boxing After Dark from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, presented by Golden Boy Promotions.
Bellator 171 Results, Video Highlights & Photos – Chidi Njokuani Dominates Melvin Guillard
Below are the full results for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani from the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, KS.
Big Brown Breakdown with Brendan Schaub Featuring Robin Black
Our very own Robin Black joined former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub on his Big Brown Breakdown podcast to discuss a variety of topics including how Robin approaches his breakdowns plus more.
HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt Weigh-in Results & Photos
Check out the weigh-in results and photos for HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt.
Paul Bradley vs. Alexander Shlemenko Headlines M-1 Challenge 75 on March 3
American MMA veteran Paul “The Gentleman” Bradley has stepped up to meet the awesome challenge presented by 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko in the March 3rd M-1 Challenge 75 main event in Moscow.
Bookie Beatdown – UFC Fight Night Denver: Francis Ngannou vs. Andrei Arlovski
Paul Shaughnessy and Cody Saftic preview the heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou vs. Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Bookie Beatdown – UFC Fight Night Denver: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
Paul Shaughnessy and Cody Saftic preview the welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Bookie Beatdown – UFC Fight Night Denver: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
Paul Shaughnessy and Cody Saftic preview the women’s bantamweight main event between Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena at UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday, Jan. 28.
ROAD FC Schedules $1 Million Lightweight Tournament Regional Qualifiers
ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce the schedule of the regional qualifiers for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.
HBO Boxing After Dark: Francisco Vargas Pre-Fight Interview
HBO Boxing Insider Kieran Mulvaney goes one on one with Francisco Vargas.
HBO Boxing After Dark: Miguel Berchelt Pre-Fight Interview
HBO Boxing Insider Kieran Mulvaney goes one on one with Miguel Berchelt.
Bookie Beatdown: UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena – Full Show
Paul Shaughnessy (@PaulShag) and Cody Saftic (@CJSaftic) break down all the action for UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday, January 28, 2017 featuring a women’s bantamweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.
UFC Fight Night Denver & Bellator 171 Final Preview
John Pollock and John Ramdeen give their final preview for UFC Fight Night Denver and Bellator 171.
Watch LIVE at 7 p.m. ET – UFC Fight Night Denver: Official Weigh-in
FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the UFC Fight Night Denver official weigh-in on Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Denver, Colorado.
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Denver: Open Workouts
Hear from the stars of UFC Fight Night Denver during Open Workouts from the Expo Center.
UFC Fight Night Denver: DraftKings Picks & Preview
Pat Mayo and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic go fight-by-fight discussing their DFS MMA DraftKings picks for UFC Denver from Denver, Colorado on January 28, 2017.
Robin Black’s Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena
Check out all of Robin Black’s keys to victory for Valentina Shevchenko, Julianna Pena, Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal heading into UFC Fight Night Denver.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena Preview Show
Join John Pollock, John Ramdeen, Cody Saftic, Robin Black and Gabe Morency as they preview UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena
UFC Fight Night Denver: Joe Rogan Previews Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the co-main event matchup between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night Denver this Saturday.
Bellator 171 Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos
The official weigh-ins for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani took place this evening in front of a rowdy crowd just outside the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2 Final Press Conference Quotes & Photos
Undefeated featherweight world champion Carl Frampton and former three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring for their highly anticipated rematch.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Sets Wembley Stadium Boxing Record at 90K Capacity
The biggest boxing crowd Wembley Stadium has ever seen – a record 90,000 capacity – will watch the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Wladimir Klitschko live, the Mayor of London announced today
UFC Fight Night Denver: Gabe’s Best Bets & Panel Predictions
Gabe Morency gives his best bets for UFC Fight Night Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena, plus John Pollock, John Ramdeen, Cody Saftic and Robin Black give their predictions.