UFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Yair Rodriguez Stops B.J. Penn in Round 2UFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Yair Rodriguez Stops B.J. Penn in Round 2UFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Yair Rodriguez Stops B.J. Penn
Jan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik MagrakenJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik MagrakenBJ Penn on The MMA Report
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT WrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT WrestlingAnthem Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
TKO 37 Results: Strahinja Gavrilovic Disqualified for Continuing to Strike Jo Vallee After FinishTKO 37 Results: Strahinja Gavrilovic Disqualified for Continuing to Strike Jo Vallee After FinishTKO 37 LIVE on FN - Full Results
ONE: Quest for Power Results – Bigdash Retains Title with Un. Decision Over La NsangONE: Quest for Power Results – Bigdash Retains Title with Un. Decision Over La NsangONE: Quest For Power - Full Results
Videos
MMA_Poster_UFC207
UFC 207
MMA_Poster_UFCFightNightPhoenix
UFC Fight Night Phoenix
MMA_UFCFightNightDenver_Shevchenko_Pena
UFC Fight Night Denver
News

LFA 1 Results: Leandro Higo Claims Inaugural Bantamweight Title

January 14, 2017Fight Network Staff

LFA’s first title unification bout headlined the main card as RFA bantamweight champ Leandro Higo (17-2) out-punched Legacy champ Steven Peterson (14-5) to win the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight title by decision.

In Focus: Chael Sonnen Ahead of Bellator 170

January 13, 2017Fight Network Staff

In the latest installment of In Focus, we meet Chael Sonnen in his home town of West Linn, Oregon to take a closer look at how he’s preparing for his MMA re-boot on January 21.

Load more