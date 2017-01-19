LFA 2 took place Jan. 20 2017 from Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn. featuring Lazar Stojadinovic winning his eighth straight fight after taking a unanimous decision over Mike Richman.
David Haye, Richard Schaefer Launch Hayemaker Ringstar Promotions
David Haye’s Hayemaker Promotions has today announced a historic deal with boxing promoting giant, Richard Schaefer, to form Hayemaker Ringstar, a new promotions company set to change the landscape of boxing promotion.
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos
The official weigh-ins for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen took place this morning in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Sheraton Gateway hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.
Frampton vs. Santa Cruz 2 & Zlaticanin vs. Garcia Media Conference Call Audio Replay & Transcript
We’re talking about Carl Frampton versus Leo Santa Cruz, the rematch, as well as Dejan Zlaticanin versus Mikey Garcia.
Marlon Moraes In Talks with UFC; Targets Jimmie Rivera at UFC 210
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss WSOF bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes in talks with UFC to take on Jimmie Rivera at UFC 210 in Buffalo.
Michael Bisping on xXx: Return of Xander Cage & Injury Layoff – Full Interview with John Pollock
Michael Bisping speaks with John Pollock about the release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, upcoming knee surgery and more.
Mentality of Combat Sports – Genetic Advantages, Fatherhood and ‘Perfect Environments’
David Mullins is back to join Robin Black discussing genetic advantages, responsibilities such as having a child changing the mindset of fighters and more on this edition of Mentality of Combat Sports.
Jo Nattawut vs. Kengsiam Nor Sripueng Headlines Lion Fight 35 on March 3 LIVE on FN Canada & International
Lion Fight Promotions, the worldwide leader in Muay Thai combat, returns to one of its premier venues for Lion Fight 35 which will take place on Friday, March 3rd at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia Kickoff Press Conference Recap
Undefeated welterweight world champions Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia held a kickoff press conference.
Inside GLORY 37 Los Angeles – Episode 3
Go behind the scenes during fight week with the GLORY 37 Los Angeles athletes ahead of Friday night’s show at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.
GLORY 37 Los Angeles Pre-Fight Interviews – Watch LIVE TONIGHT at 10:30 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Check out all the pre-fight interviews for GLORY 37 Los Angeles and SuperFight series which airs LIVE tonight starting at 11 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network.
Video Replay – Bellator 170: Pre-Fight Press Conference
Check out the video replay of last night’s Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference.
Dennis Bermudez Visits the Baseball Hall of Fame
Dennis Bermudez takes a tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame getting to handle some memorabilia from Lou Gehrig, Derek Jeter, BAbe Ruth and more.
UFC Global Headquarters Interview with Lawrence Epstein
UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein spoke at the brand new UFC campus in Las Vegas about the upcoming opening of the venue, which includes a new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.
Michael Bisping Undergoing Surgery; Another Interim Title Coming?
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss middleweight champion Michael Bisping being sidelined for an extended period of time due to surgery and what this means for contender Yoel Romero.
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Final Preview
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their final preview for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen, the promotional debut of Ralek Gracie and more.
Felix Diaz Targets Terence Crawford – “I Am Willing to Go to Omaha”
Dominican Felix Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs) ended a successful 2016 as a world ranked junior welterweight contender with another two impressive victories added to his ledger.
Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 Weigh-in Results – Watch LIVE Internationally on Fight Network
Headlining the seven-fight televised main card is a bantamweight fight between Lazar Stojadinovic (11-5) and Mike Richman (18-6), who both made weight today.
David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens Montreal Press Conference Quotes & Photos
Former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) will defend his NABO Middleweight title against Curtis ”The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) on Saturday, March 11.
GLORY 37 Los Angeles Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos – Van Roosmalen Misses Weight For FW Title Bout
On Thursday, Jan. 19, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 37 Los Angeles and GLORY 37 SuperFight Series. GLORY 37 Los Angeles and SuperFight Series airs LIVE in Canada on Fight Network
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2 – The Reveal with Mark Kriegel
Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz sat down with SHOWTIME Sports® reporter Mark Kriegel as they prepare for their eagerly anticipated rematch next Saturday, Jan. 28.
Inside GLORY 37 Los Angeles – Episode 2
Go behind the scenes during fight week with the GLORY 37 Los Angeles athletes ahead of Friday night’s show at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA.
UFC 209: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 2 & Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Face Off
UFC 205 opponents Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson faced-off for the first time since their championship fight that resulted in a draw.
Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen – Playing the Media Game
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss Tito Ortiz heading into his final bout, while Chael Sonnen stays prevalent in the public eye ahead of Bellator 170 this Saturday in Los Angeles.
Travis Browne Training at Black House Ahead of UFC 208 vs. Derrick Lewis
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss Travis Browne moving on from Glendale Fight Club to Blackhouse in Los Angeles ahead of his UFC 208 bout vs. Derrick Lewis in Brooklyn.
Watch LIVE Sat. at 6: 30 p.m. ET – Bellator 170: Preliminary Card
FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the Bellator 170 preliminary card on Saturday, Jan. 21 from The Forum in Los Angeles, California.
Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard & Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort at Middleweight
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss Johny Hendricks moving up to middleweight to take on Hector Lombard, while looking at Kelvin Gastelum’s early success back in the division heading into his bout vs. Vitor Belfort.
UFC 209: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson 2 Preview
John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview the Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson welterweight title rematch scheduled for UFC 209 on March 4, 2017 in Las Vegas; Woodley’s claims of Thompson being entitled and more.
MMA Skill Levels Rising: Are Our Stars Getting Better or Worse?
Cody Saftic and Robin Black discuss whether our established MMA stars are getting better or worse and if these new stars are surpassing the skills of fighters such as Ronda Rousey and Anderson Silva.
Alexander Shlemenko Added to M-1 Challenge 75 on March 3 in Moscow
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 19, 2017) – M-1 Global has announced that 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko will headline M-1 Challenge 75 in Moscow. It has also been announced that American lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell will make his M-1 Global debut versus former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim
Fighting in the Indie Scene | Tristar Stories in 4K
Tristar Gym plays host to many UFC pay-per-view regulars, but it also is home to the MMA prospects cutting their teeth on the indie scene.
‘UFC Tonight’ on B.J. Penn’s Next Move and Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Rematch
On UFC Tonight, hosts Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier interview newly crowned bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.