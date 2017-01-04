This Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET, watch ONE Championship: Quest for Power LIVE featuring Vitaly Bigdash vs. Aung La Nsang for the middleweight title on Fight Network Canada.
Jorge Linares on Anthony Crolla – “We Have an Appreciation for One Another”
WBC Diamond, WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares sits down in the Golden Boy studio to discuss his fight with Anthony Crolla.
Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman Promoted to WBA Super Bantamweight Eliminator
The previously announced matchup between undefeated WBA ranked No 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez and the WBA’s No. 4-ranked Danny Roman has been elevated to a 12-round title eliminator for the WBA (regular) Super Bantamweight belt held by Nehomar Cermeno.
Marloes Coenen vs. Julia Budd Inaugural Women’s FW Title Bout Set For March 3 in Thackerville
Two of the best women’s featherweights in the world, Marloes Coenen (23-7) and Julia Budd (9-2), will meet on March 3 to determine the undisputed 145-pound champion inside WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK.
Gervonta Davis Training with 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakur Stevenson
Rising stars Gervonta “Tank” Davis and 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakur Stevenson talk about training together as Davis prepares to face Super Featherweight World Champion Jose Pedraza.
UFC Fight Night Phoenix Countdown: Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn – Full Show
UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood.
Shavkat Rakhmonov Out of M-1 Challenge 75 WW Title Bout with Knee Injury; New Opponent for Kunchenko TBA
A serious knee injury requiring surgery has forced undefeated Kazakhstan challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov to withdraw from his first title fight, March 3 against unbeaten M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko.
Ohara Davies vs. Derry Mathews Grudge Match Added to Haye-Bellew Undercard on March 4
Ohara Davies will defend his WBC Silver Super-Lightweight title against ‘Dirty’ Derry Mathews on the undercard of the David Haye vs. Tony Bellew’s heavyweight blockbuster on March 4 at The O2 in London.
Ev Ting vs. Kamal Shalorus Headlines ONE: Throne of Tigers on Feb. 10 in Kuala Lumpur
ONE: Throne of Tigers is set to electrify the Stadium Negara once again on 10 February. In the main event, hometown hero Ev “E.T.” Ting will take on lightweight veteran Kamal Shalorus.
Yui Chul Nam to Return at ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament
ROAD Fighting Championship announces the ROAD FC homecoming of Nam Yui-Chul, former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion.
Joe Lauzon vs. Diego Sanchez from UFC 200 on July 9, 2016 – Full Fight
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Montreal Plays Host to Spirited National Titles Competition
The Elite National Championships got off to an exciting start on Saturday at Montreal’s Gadbois Centre, where the presence of Olympic athletes heightened the buzz.
UFC’s Top 10 Fights of 2016 – 10. Stipe Miocic vs. Alistair Overeem
UFC is releasing their top 10 fights of 2016. Starting at number 10, Stipe Miocic takes on Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 on Sept. 10, 2016 from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Megan Anderson vs. Charmaine Tweet Promoted to Interim Invicta FC Featherweight Title Bout
Invicta Fighting Championships today announced increased stakes for the much anticipated main event of Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet, taking place next Saturday, Jan. 14.
Mark Hunt Takes Rematch vs. Alistair Overeem, Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante Announced
John Pollock and Cody Saftic speak on Mark Hunt agreeing to take on Alistair Overeem in a rematch at UFC 209, and Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante added to UFC Fight Night Fortaleza.
Bellator 170: Paul Daley – Highlight Reel
Paul Semtex Daley is returning to the Bellator Cage fighting against Brennan Ward at #Bellator170 in LA. Paul Daley is known for his dynamic and powerful striking. Don’t blink when watching this heavy handed welterweight fight.
Mercedes Terrell’s Mailbag: How to Slide into Her DM’s
Is Mercedes Terrell afraid of anything? Find out and learn how to best send a “Direct Message!” Check out the latest Mercedes Mailbag from our favourite Bellator ring card girl.
UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey Post-Fight Analysis with Firas Zahabi
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi discusses Amanda Nunes’ finish of Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207.
Amanda Serrano Media Workout Quotes & Photos – “This Is a Vintage Puerto Rican vs. Mexican Rivalry”
Four-division world champion Amanda Serrano hosted media at the Mendez Gym in New York on Thursday as she nears her championship defense against former champion Yazmin Rivas on Saturday, January 14.
WSOF NYC: Yushin Okami vs. Paul Bradley – Full Fight
Welterweight Yushin “Thunder” Okami (32-10) faced WSOF newcomer Paul Bradley (23-6) in the last fight of the historic WSOFNYC at The Theater at Madison Square Garden New Year’s Eve.
UFC 207 Recap: Cody Saftic’s Reaction in Las Vegas, Borg & Hendricks Miss Weight
Cody Saftic discusses his time in Las Vegas for UFC 207 with John Pollock about the significant star power of Ronda Rousey and more.
Bellator in 2017: What Do They Have in Store?
John Pollock and John Ramdeen look forward at Bellator’s upcoming schedule for 2017 looking at the new signings, upcoming prospects, potential fights for Rory MacDonald and more.
Best of 2016 from Golden Boy Boxing
Golden Boy Promotions’ best fights and boxing moments of 2016.
Michael Rapaport Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s Loss at UFC 207; Herb Dean Responds
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Ronda Rousey’s loss at UFC 207, refereeing from Herb Dean and more, while Dean responds.
UFC’s Top 10 Knockouts of 2016 – 10. Mark Hunt Stops Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night Brisbane
UFC is releasing their top 10 knockouts of 2016. Starting at number 10, Mark Hunt shuts down Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night Brisbane from March 20, 2016.
Can Ronda Rousey Come Back? | 5 Rounds
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss if Ronda Rousey can make a successful comeback following her outing at UFC 207 on this segment of 5 Rounds.
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Recap | 5 Rounds – Full Show
John Ramdeen and Robin Black are back from an exciting UFC 207 weekend to discuss the next steps for Ronda Rousey following her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes and more on 5 Rounds.
Boxing in 2016 Recap: R.I.P. Muhammad Ali – 1942 -2016
We look back at the life of Muhammad Ali who passed away earlier in 2016 at the age of 74 in our Boxing Year in Review.
UFC 207 Recap with GambLou and Gabe Morency | MMA Meltdown
GambLou joins Gabe Morency to recap UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey with Gabe Morency on this segment of MMA Meltdown.
Aaron Simpson on Changing of Guard at UFC | MMA Meltdown
Power MMA co-owner and former UFC fighter Aaron Simpson discuss the personnel changes at UFC, the new perspective of fighters, business plans and more with Gabe Morency on MMA Meltdown.
What’s Next for T.J. Dillashaw and John Lineker After UFC 207?
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss what John Lineker needs to do to rebound following his loss against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 207.
Time For Ronda Rousey to Change Camps | 5 Rounds
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss the possibilities of Ronda Rousey changing camps on this segment of 5 Rounds.