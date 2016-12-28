Robin Black goes back into his social media mailbag to answer some questions following UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on this edition of Ask Robin Black.
Boxing in 2016 Recap: Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev vs. Andre Ward & More
We look back at the notable bouts in boxing from 2016 including Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan, Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev and more.
‘UFC Tonight’ Recaps UFC 207 – Miesha Tate: “I Told You Guys, Amanda Hits Hard”
The following quotes and videos are from UFC Tonight’s UFC 207 Post-Fight Show hosted by Jon Anik, with Michael Bisping, Miesha Tate and Kenny Florian providing analysis. Megan Olivi conducted interviews.
Watch LIVE – UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Post-Fight Press Conference
FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the UFC 207 post-fight press conference from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 207: Flying Armbar – EA Sports UFC 2 Simulation – Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
EA SPORTS UFC 2’s in-game simulation engine predicts the winner of Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Boxing in 2016 Recap: Newsmakers – Fury vs. Klitschko, Mayweather vs. McGregor
Fight Network recaps 2016 in boxing including Tyson Fury dethroning Wladimir Klitschko and Floyd Mayweather teasing a bout with Conor McGregor.
UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – Final Preview
John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their final preview for Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey ahead of tonight’s women’s bantamweight title bout at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
UFC 207: Fights Flying Under the Radar with John Ramdeen & Robin Black
John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview their under the radar bouts at UFC 207 including Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine and John Lineker vs. T.J. Dillashaw.
UFC 207: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – Final Preview
John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their final preview for the bantamweight title bout between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt ahead of tonight’s action at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 6 – “The Party’s Just Starting”
On Episode 6 of UFC 207 Embedded, the fighters rehydrate after weighing in, and former champion Ronda Rousey says hello to UFC President Dana White.
PBC’s 2016 Fighter of the Year – Carl Frampton
Carl Frampton already was a world champion at the start of this year, but his accomplishments in 2016 placed him at the top of the entire boxing universe.
Kickboxing in 2016 Recap with Kru Alin Halmagean: Rico Verhoeven vs. Badr Hari, Matt Embree’s Year & More
John Ramdeen and House of Champions’ Kru Alin Halmagean recap kickboxing in 2016 including GLORY: Collision; Rico Verhoeven stopping Badr Hari and more.
UFC 207: G-Eazy Interview with Megan Olivi – Vengeance On My Mind
Megan Olivi catches up with G-Eazy backstage at the UFC 207 Weigh-in to discuss his track “Vengeance On My Mind”.
UFC 207: Dominated – EA Sports UFC 2 Simulation – Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
EA SPORTS UFC 2’s in-game simulation engine predicts the winner of Cruz vs Garbrandt at UFC 207.
UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 5 – The Ronda Rousey Show
On Episode 5 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation after “No Love” storms out of a television interview.
UFC 207: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – Full Interview
Robin Black speaks with bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt ahead of their UFC 207 clash tomorrow in Las Vegas.
UFC 207: Robin Black Explains What Made Cody Garbrandt Erupt at Dominick Cruz
Robin Black was front and centre when Cody Garbrandt reacted in his interview with Dominick Cruz ahead of UFC 207. Robin explains what happened and breaks down the situation with John Ramdeen.
UFC 207: Mike Goldberg’s Final Show – Who’s Replacing Him?
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss UFC commentator Mike Goldberg’s final show with the promotion at UFC 207.
UFC 207: Ronda Rousey Fight Week Process with John Ramdeen & Robin Black
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss Ronda Rousey making weight for UFC 207 and the lack of media coverage for Rousey during fight week.
Vasyl Lomachenko Interview with Melissa Stark – “Boxing Fans Love Knockouts”
Correspondent Melissa Stark profiles world featherweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko of Ukraine.
UFC 207: Gabe’s Best Bets & Predictions from John Pollock, John Ramdeen & Robin Black
Gabe Morency gives his best bets for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, while John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their predictions.
PBC’s Fight of the Year: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter
It was a fight that was as competitive as it was engaging, a championship bout in which both participants put it all on the line until the final bell sounded.
UFC 207: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine Preview
John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview the welterweight bout between Dong Hyun Kim and Tarec Saffiedine ahead of UFC 207 this Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 in Las Vegas.
UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 4 – “Bring It”
On Episode 4 of UFC 207 Embedded, champion Amanda Nunes enjoys attention from fans and reporters as excitement builds for her title fight against Ronda Rousey.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC 207: Amanda Nunes
Robin Black breaks down the keys to victory for Amanda Nunes attempting to defend her women’s bantamweight title for the first time against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC 207: Ronda Rousey
Robin Black breaks down his keys to victory for Ronda Rousey on her return against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
UFC 207: Joe Rogan Previews Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC 207 bantamweight title co-main event between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt. UFC 207 is Friday, December 30, live on Pay-Per-View.
UFC 207: Joe Rogan Previews Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Joe Rogan previews the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight and main event of UFC 207, featuring champ Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey.
UFC 207: Dana White Media Day Scrum
UFC President Dana White took questions from the media before UFC 207 this Friday, December 30, live on Pay-Per-View.
UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 3 – “Put a Halo Right Here”
On Episode 3 of UFC 207 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway.
‘UFC Tonight’ Previews UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey – Daniel Cormier Picks Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate Picks Amanda Nunes
On UFC Tonight, hosts Kenny Florian, Daniel Cormier and guest host Miesha Tate preview UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey and interview champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Cody Garbrandt.
UFC 207: Cody Garbrandt Storms Out of Interview with Dominick Cruz
UFC bantamweight contender storms off his satellite interview with bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz ahead of UFC 207 this Friday in Las Vegas.