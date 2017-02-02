UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the UFC Fight Night Houston strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Joe Rogan Previews Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the UFC Fight Night Houston co-main event between strawweights Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Joe Rogan Previews Dennis Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie
Chan Sung Jung’s exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake “The Korean Zombie.”
Randa Markos on Getting Even with Carla Esparza and Taking One Fight at a Time
UFC strawweight Randa Markos joins John Ramdeen to discuss her upcoming UFC Fight Night Halifax bout against Carla Esparza.
Luis Ortiz Calls Out WBC HW Champ Deontay Wilder – “He’s Scared”
“When I look at Deontay Wilder, I see an unsure, scared fighter.” -Luis Ortiz
Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo Set For WBA Super MW Title on March 25
Tyron Zeuge will defend his WBA World Super Middleweight title against Isaac Ekpo on March 25 at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany.
Bellator 174 Adds Koreshkov-Gonzalez, Honeycutt-Grove & Cody Pfister
Andrey Koreshkov against Fernando Gonzalez and Chris Honeycutt against Kendall Grove have been added to the main card of Bellator 174.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Weigh-in Highlights
Before #9 ranked Dennis Bermudez welcomes Chan Sung Jung back to the Octagon tomorrow night, they made it official at the weigh-in today in Houston.
PBC on FS1 Results, Video Highlights & Photos – Luis Collazo Knocks Out Sammy Vasquez
Luis Collazo delivered an early “Knockout of the Year” candidate with a sixth-round knockout of welterweight contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. Thursday night in the main event of PBC.
GLORY 39 Brussels & SuperFight Series Announced for March 25
The world’s premier kickboxing league returns for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series on Saturday, March 25.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Final Preview
John Pollock and Robin Black give their final preview for UFC Fight Night Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie, plus look forward to new stars who can emerge in the organization.
Max Holloway & Sage Northcutt Beat Up Houston Rockets’ Clutch the Bear
Another NBA mascot bites the dust trying to go toe to toe with UFC fighters. Max Holloway and Sage Northcutt throw down with Clutch the Bear of the Houston Rockets.
Bellator 172: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione Preview with Jimmy Smith
Fedor Emelianenko has returned to MMA and Matt Mitrione has waited his whole career for a chance to fight him . Jimmy Smith defines what’s at stake at Bellator 172.
Listen LIVE Fri. at 5 p.m. ET – UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie Media Conference Call
FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the UFC 208 media conference call on Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET featuring Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson.
UFC Fighters Make Their Super Bowl LI Predictions – New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Some of the stars from UFC Fight Night Houston and around the UFC make their picks for the big game.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Open Workout Highlights
Hear from Dennis Bermudez, Chan Sung Jung, Alexa Grasso, and Felice Herrig before they square off this Saturday night.
James Kirkland Suffers Nose Fracture; Bout vs. Miguel Cotto Cancelled
Roc Nation Sports today received notification from James Kirkland’s team that Kirkland has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match against Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto .
Bookie Beatdown: UFC Fight Night Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie – Full Show
Paul Shaughnessy and Cody Saftic break down all the action for UFC Fight Night Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
UFC Fight Night Houston Preview Show: OSP vs. Oezdemir, Trujillo vs. Vick
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black look at Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir and Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick heading into UFC Fight Night Houston.
Who is the UFC’s Next Big Star?
With Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar suspended, Conor McGregor taking a hiatus and Ronda Rousey’s stock falling, who is the next big star for the UFC?
UFC 208 Preview: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie for Inaugural Women’s FW Title
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black look ahead to UFC 208 with the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
UFC Fight Night Houston Preview Show: Strawweight Showdowns
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black look at the upcoming strawweight fights on our UFC Fight Night Houston Preview Show.
UFC Fight Night Houston Preview Show: Dennis Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black look ahead to Dennis Bermudez taking on the returning Chan Sung Jung ahead of UFC Fight Night Houston.
Feb. 2 The MMA Report feat. Marc Raimondi, Jorge Barbosa
John Pollock is joined by MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi to chat the new rule changes and the commissions that have not adopted them, Fight Network producer Jorge Barbosa discusses the “Tristar Stories” digital series, a preview of UFC’s Houston card and all the news from the past week.
Elias Theodorou on Pert Plus Sponsorship, ‘Mane Event’, UFC Halifax & More – Full Interview
UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou discusses his upcoming UFC Fight Night Halifax bout against Cezar Ferreira, finally receiving a sponsorship with Pert Plus, plus more.
Ice Cube and Charlie Day Talk Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather
Ice Cube and Charlie Day are fresh from filming “Fist Fight” and discuss Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.
M-1 Challenge 74 Adds CSKA vs. Spartak Bout on Feb. 18 in St. Petersburg
The February 18th M-1 Challenge 74 card in St. Petersburg got even more interesting with M-1Global’s announcement that a fight between fans of arch-rival Russian soccerteams will square-off in full team colors.
Who is Next for Jorge Masvidal?
John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss who the next fight for Jorge Masvidal will be after his impressive finish of Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver.
Watch David Lemieux Defeat Hassan N’Dam from June 20, 2015
Check out the highlights from David Lemieux vs. Hassan N’dam IBF middleweight championship from June 20, 2015 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada.
2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Taylor Added to Haye-Bellew on March 4 in London
Katie Taylor will fight for the third time in the pros on the undercard of the Heavyweight blockbuster between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on March 4.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Houston: Korean Zombie
Robin Black breaks down the Keys to Victory for “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung ahead of his UFC Fight Night Houston main event bout against Dennis Bermudez.
Mercedes Terrell’s Mailbag: Jokes So Bad That They’re Good
Mercedes tells her best jokes, and lists who she wants to see fight in 2017.