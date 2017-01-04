Jan. 5 The MMA Report – The 2017 Prediction Show w/ Ariel HelwaniJan. 5 The MMA Report – The 2017 Prediction Show w/ Ariel HelwaniThe 2017 Prediction Show with special guest Ariel Helwani
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Early UFC 207 PPV Numbers – Estimated at 1.1 Million Buys
The Never-Ending Ronda Rousey Debate
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn & Moraga vs. Pettis Preview
Videos
News

Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman Promoted to WBA Super Bantamweight Eliminator

January 9, 2017Fight Network Staff

The previously announced matchup between undefeated WBA ranked No 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez and the WBA’s No. 4-ranked Danny Roman has been elevated to a 12-round title eliminator for the WBA (regular) Super Bantamweight belt held by Nehomar Cermeno.

Bellator 170: Paul Daley – Highlight Reel

January 6, 2017Fight Network Staff

Paul Semtex Daley is returning to the Bellator Cage fighting against Brennan Ward at #Bellator170 in LA. Paul Daley is known for his dynamic and powerful striking. Don’t blink when watching this heavy handed welterweight fight.

WSOF NYC: Yushin Okami vs. Paul Bradley – Full Fight

January 5, 2017Fight Network Staff

Welterweight Yushin “Thunder” Okami (32-10) faced WSOF newcomer Paul Bradley (23-6) in the last fight of the historic WSOFNYC at The Theater at Madison Square Garden New Year’s Eve.

Bellator in 2017: What Do They Have in Store?

January 5, 2017Fight Network Staff

John Pollock and John Ramdeen look forward at Bellator’s upcoming schedule for 2017 looking at the new signings, upcoming prospects, potential fights for Rory MacDonald and more.

Can Ronda Rousey Come Back? | 5 Rounds

January 5, 2017Fight Network Staff

John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss if Ronda Rousey can make a successful comeback following her outing at UFC 207 on this segment of 5 Rounds.

