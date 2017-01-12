Below are the results for Invicta Fighting Championship 21 from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri.
Showtime Boxing Results: Badou Jack & James DeGale Battle to Majority Draw
WBC champion Badou Jack and IBF titlist James DeGale fought to a 12-round majority draw in the main event of Showtime Championship Boxing in front of 10,128 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2016-17: Abu Dhabi Day 2 – Xande Ribiero Wins 94kg Gi Gold
Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Abu Dhabi, was an eight-hour jiu-jitsu marathon, a true celebration of the gentle art.
Watch LIVE Sat. at 7 p.m. ET – UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Official Weigh-in
FightNetwork.com has a live stream of the UFC Fight Night Phoenix: official weigh-in on Sat., Jan. 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Phoenix, Arizona.
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Open Workouts
Check out the highlights from the open workout of Fight Night Phoenix featuring BJ Penn, Yair Rodriguez, Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, John Moraga and Frankie Saenz.
Video Highlights – Invicta FC 21: Official Weigh-in
Megan Anderson, Charmaine Tweet and all of the stars of Invicta FC 21 hit the scale.
PBC Results & Video Highlights – Erislandy Lara Stops Yuri Foreman in 4 Rounds; Calls Out Canelo, GGG
Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara continued his reign as one of the top 154-pounders in the world and delivered a sensational knockout of former world champion Yuri Foreman.
LFA 1 Results: Leandro Higo Claims Inaugural Bantamweight Title
LFA’s first title unification bout headlined the main card as RFA bantamweight champ Leandro Higo (17-2) out-punched Legacy champ Steven Peterson (14-5) to win the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight title by decision.
DFS MMA: UFC Fight Night Phoenix DraftKings Picks & Preview
Pat Mayo and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic go fight-by-fight discussing their DFS MMA DraftKings picks for UFC Phoenix from Phoenix, Arizona on January 15, 2016.
Badou Jack vs. James DeGale Weigh-in Results & Photos
Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Showtime Championship Boxing from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn Final Preview
John Pollock and Cody Saftic discuss B.J. Penn finally making his return at UFC Fight Night Phoenix against Yair Rodriguez this Sunday.
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: B.J. Penn – Full Interview – “Nothing More Important in My Life”
Former lightweight champion B.J. Penn joins John Pollock on The MMA Report to discuss his return at UFC Fight Night Phoenix, working with the new guard at UFC, new focus with Greg Jackson and more.
Dana White Makes Offer for Floyd Mayweather to Face Conor McGregor – Full Interview w/ Colin Cowherd
Dana White joins Colin Cowherd to talk Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Set For HBO PPV on May 6 in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164.5 lb catchweight bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend, May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Stefan Struve Off UFC Halifax with Shoulder Injury; Who Faces Junior dos Santos?
John Pollock and Cody Saftic discuss Stefan Struve falling out of his rematch against Junior dos Santos with a shoulder injury, plus if Fabricio Werdum is the best possible choice to step in at UFC Fight Night Halifax.
Gennady Golovkin Full Interview on The Breakfast Club
Gennady Golovkin joins Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 209
John Pollock and Cody Saftic discuss the addition of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
GLORY Profile: Jahfarr & Jason Wilnis
Take a look into the lives of brothers and top GLORY fighters Jahfarr and Jason Wilnis.
Bellator 170 Highlight Reel: Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson
Check out the highlight reels of Derek Campos and Derek Anderson ahead of their clash at Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen on Jan. 21.
In Focus: Chael Sonnen Ahead of Bellator 170
In the latest installment of In Focus, we meet Chael Sonnen in his home town of West Linn, Oregon to take a closer look at how he’s preparing for his MMA re-boot on January 21.
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Ben Saunders’ Omoplata Breakdown with Ryron & Rener Gracie
Ryron and Rener Gracie breakdown some Ben Saunder’s submission victory via omoplata against Chris Heatherly, the first in UFC history.
Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Abu Dhabi Day 1 – UAE Wins 45 Medals in No-Gi Competitions
The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour descended in Abu Dhabi for the first time in spectacular fashion as UAE players won a total of 45 medals at the first day of the competition.
A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips Added to Bellator 171 Main Card on Jan. 27
A featherweight feature fight pitting A.J. McKee (6-0) against Brandon Phillips (6-2) has been added to the main card of Bellator 171 at the Kansas Star Arena on Jan. 27.
Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman Weigh-in Results & Photos
Below are full weigh-in results for Friday’s edition of Premier Boxing Champions from Hialeah Park Racing & Casino in Hialeah, Florida.
Bookie Beatdown: UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn – Full Show
Paul Shaughnessy (@PaulShag) and Cody Saftic (@CJSaftic) break down all the action for UFC Fight Night Phoenix this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Abu Dhabi Official Weigh-in Results & Photos
The UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the official authority for the sport of Jiu-jitsu in the United Arab Emirates, conducted the official Weigh-In today at the IPIC Arena, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.
Badou Jack vs. James DeGale – Fight Network Preview
Badou Jack takes on James DeGale this Saturday in a WBC/IBF super middleweight unification on Showtime Championship Boxing. Who you got?
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Gabe’s Best Bets & Panel Predictions
Gabe Morency gives his best bets for UFC Fight Night Phoenix while John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their predictions for the night.
UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Fight of the Night Predictions
John Pollock and Cody Saftic give their predictions for Fight of the Night at UFC Fight Night Phoenix.
UFC Fight Night Denver Preview: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal welterweight bout scheduled for UFC Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28, 2017.
John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis Preview – UFC Phoenix Prelims LIVE Sun. at 8 p.m. ET on FN Canada
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview the flyweight match up between John Moraga and Sergio Pettis ahead of their clash this Sunday at UFC Fight Night Phoenix.
Erislandy Lara Training Camp Quotes & Photos – “First I Must Get Past Foreman”
Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara is primed and ready for his world title defense against former world champion Yuri Foreman this Friday, January 13.