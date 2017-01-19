Jan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave MeltzerJan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave MeltzerJan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave Meltzer
Videos
MMA_Poster_UFC207
UFC 207
MMA_Poster_UFCFightNightPhoenix
UFC Fight Night Phoenix
MMA_UFCFightNightDenver_Shevchenko_Pena
UFC Fight Night Denver
News

Inside GLORY 37 Los Angeles – Episode 3

January 20, 2017Fight Network Staff

Go behind the scenes during fight week with the GLORY 37 Los Angeles athletes ahead of Friday night’s show at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

UFC Global Headquarters Interview with Lawrence Epstein

January 20, 2017Fight Network Staff

UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein spoke at the brand new UFC campus in Las Vegas about the upcoming opening of the venue, which includes a new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Final Preview

January 20, 2017Fight Network Staff

John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black give their final preview for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen, the promotional debut of Ralek Gracie and more.

Inside GLORY 37 Los Angeles – Episode 2

January 19, 2017Fight Network Staff

Go behind the scenes during fight week with the GLORY 37 Los Angeles athletes ahead of Friday night’s show at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA.

Alexander Shlemenko Added to M-1 Challenge 75 on March 3 in Moscow

January 19, 2017

  ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 19, 2017) – M-1 Global has announced that 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko will headline M-1 Challenge 75 in Moscow. It has also been announced that American lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell will make his M-1 Global debut versus former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim

