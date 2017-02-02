UFC Fight Night Houston Results: Bermudez vs. Korean ZombieUFC Fight Night Houston Results: Bermudez vs. Korean ZombieUFC Fight Night Houston Results: Korean Zombie Stops Bermudez
UFC Fight Night Houston
UFC 208
UFC Fight Night Halifax
GLORY 35 Nice – Full Fights

February 5, 2017Fight Network Staff

Check out all the action below from GLORY 35 Nice on Nov. 5, 2016 at the Palais Nikaia in Nice, France.

Fight Night: Mikey Garcia Returns to Form

February 3, 2017Fight Network Staff

Exclusive look at Mikey Garcia as he returned to boxing’s elite and became a three-division world champion with a vicious third-round knockout of previously undefeated defending WBC light champion Dejan Zlaticanin.

Who is the UFC’s Next Big Star?

February 2, 2017Fight Network Staff

With Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar suspended, Conor McGregor taking a hiatus and Ronda Rousey’s stock falling, who is the next big star for the UFC?

