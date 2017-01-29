John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss Jon Jones possibly re-entering the UFC light heavyweight title fold upon his MMA return.
Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal or Demian Maia?
John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black discuss the UFC working on Nick Diaz’s return to face either Jorge Masvidal or Demian Maia. Who do you think is the best option for Diaz?
Booking UFC Fight is Like Booking a Car Accident with TYT Sports’ Jason Rubin
Robin Black joins TYT Sports’ Jason Rubin discuss the mental aspect of the UFC and MMA.
Robin Black on Fight Companion & The Fighter and The Kid Appearances
Robin Black returns from Las Vegas and Los Angeles to discuss his appearances on The Fighter and The Kid’s Big Brown Breakdown with Brendan Schaub, plus JRE’s Fight Companion with Joe Rogan.
Sammy Vasquez vs. Luis Collazo Final Press Conference Quotes & Photos
Exciting contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world champion Luis Collazo went face-to-face Tuesday ahead of their welterweight showdown that headlines PBC Thursday, February 2 from Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
Video Highlights – GLORY 37 Los Angeles
Check out the video recap of GLORY 37 Los Angeles.
Bellator 172: Cheick Kongo vs. James Thompson Preview
Cheick Kongo and Oli Thompson are Heavyweights that brawl with big punches. Both fighters have different styles ranging form Muay Thai to traditional Boxing. Both contenders will bring fierce competition to Bellator 172.
UFC 209: Tyron Woodley’s Champ Camp 3 – Episode 1
You asked for it, now it’s here; full access to Tyron Woodley’s third training camp.
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Pszemyslaw Mysiala Added to ACB: Manchester on March 11
Vinny ‘Pezao’ Magalhaes takes on the ‘The Polish Bear’ Przemyslaw Mysiala at ACB: Manchester on March 11 at the Manchester Arena.
Josh Koscheck Makes Promotional Debut vs. Mauricio Alonso at Bellator 172 on Feb. 18
A welterweight bout pitting Josh Koscheck (17-10) against Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC) has been added to the Spike-televised main card of Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on February 18, 2017.
The New UFC Featherweight Division – Who’s Leading the Way?
With Conor McGregor looking to face Floyd Mayweather in boxing, what happens to the UFC’s current featherweight division? John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic discuss.
UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie & Silva vs. Brunson Preview
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic preview Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie ahead of their inaugural women’s featherweight title matchup at UFC 208 in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, plus an intriguing middleweight bout between Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knocks Out Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion
Watch UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk crush Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion.
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos Headlines ShoBox on Feb. 10 in Miami, Oklahoma
Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk will face aggressive-minded once-beaten Abel Ramos in the 10-round main event of a ShoBox quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 10 from Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.
Dana White: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Would Be An ‘Epic Fall’ Without the UFC
Dana White spoke after UFC Fight Night Denver and was asked about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, as well as McGregor’s PPV interview.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Joe Rogan Previews Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung
Joe Rogan previews the UFC Fight Night Houston main event between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung vs. Dennis Bermudez ahead of their clash this Saturday.
UFC Fight Night Denver Recap: Shevchenko Submits Pena; Earns Another Bout vs. Nunes
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic recap the UFC Fight Night Denver main event where Valentina Shevchenko submitted Julianna Pena to possibly earn a rematch against Amanda Nunes, this time for the women’s bantamweight title.
Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Carlos Carlson Set For WBC Bantamweight Title on March 2 in Tokyo
World ranked bantamweight contender Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) is getting what all boxers dream of, but very few actually realize, a shot at a world title.
Lion Fight 34 – Watch LIVE Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 at 9 p.m. ET on FN Canada and International
Don’t miss Lion Fight 34 LIVE this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9 p.m. ET in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network.
UFC Fight Night Houston: Dennis Bermudez – “Motivated to Make My Opponent Look Like a Fool”
Dennis Bermudez is ready and motivated as he heads into a matchup with the Korean Zombie Saturday. Bermudez headlines his first UFC event at UFC Fight Night Houston.
UFC Fight Night Houston Prelims – Watch LIVE Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
This Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, watch UFC Fight Night Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie preliminary card LIVE from Houston, Texas in Canada on Fight Network!
UFC Fight Night Denver Recap: Jorge Masvidal Takes Out Donald Cerrone | 5 Rounds
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic look at Jorge Masvidal’s finish of Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver on this segment of 5 Rounds.
UFC Fight Night Denver Recap: Valentina Shevchenko Submits Julianna Pena | 5 Rounds
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic recap UFC Fight NIght Denver’s main event where Valentina Shevchenko submitted Julianna Pena with a slick second-round armbar to earn a women’s bantamweight title shot against Amanda Nunes.
What Happens to UFC’s Lightweight & Featherweight Titles with McGregor Hiatus? | 5 Rounds
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic discuss Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, plus what happens to the lightweight and featherweight divisions with McGregor’s hiatus on this segment of 5 Rounds.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Francis Ngannou Stops Andrei Arlovski – Changing of the Guard
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic discuss the changing of the guard in heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou stopped Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night Denver this past Saturday.
UFC Fight Night Denver Recap: Jorge Masvidal Wrecks Donald Cerrone
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic are back from this weekend to recap Jorge Masvidal’s finish of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver.
Gerald Washington Steps in to Face Deontay Wilder for WBC Heavyweight Title on Feb. 25
Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will now defend his title against unbeaten contender Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, February 25.
Cage Warriors 81 Set For March 4 in Dublin, Ireland
Cage Warriors are delighted to announce that we’re coming home to Ireland for our first show on the Emerald Isle since 2014.
Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 53 – Fight Network Recap
We recap Hard Knocks 53 which aired LIVE on Fight Network this past Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 from Calgary, Alberta, Canada featuring Noah Ali defeating Corey Gowe, plus more.
Unpopular Opinion – The Money Fight Malaise
Hallelujah! It’s the end of an era. Take that, Rematch Fever! You’re going away! Burn in the deepest darkest parts of—
Oh my god.
Watch LIVE – Fight Companion with Joe Rogan, Robin Black, Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen & Eddie Bravo
Joe Rogan sits down with Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, Eddie Bravo, Robin Black & Jimmy Burke to watch UFC Fight Night Denver from January 28, 2017.
CM Punk Talks NHL Enforcers and UFC Return
In this exclusive interview, CM Punk joins Carrlyne Bathe for a few moments during the 2017 NHL All Star game festivities.