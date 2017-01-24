Jan. 25 Edition of Review-A-SmackdownJan. 25 Edition of Review-A-SmackdownJan. 25 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Videos
MMA_Poster_UFC207
UFC 207
MMA_Poster_UFCFightNightPhoenix
UFC Fight Night Phoenix
MMA_UFCFightNightDenver_Shevchenko_Pena
UFC Fight Night Denver
News

Aiemann Zahabi on The Evolution of MMA | 5 Rounds

January 25, 2017Fight Network Staff

Aiemann Zahabi speaks about the evolution of MMA with specialized fighters improving different aspects of their games to set a new baseline for skills in this segment of 5 Rounds.

Kyra Batara vs. Vanesa Rico Fernandez Headlines Combate Americas 11 on Feb. 16

January 25, 2017Fight Network Staff

Combate Americas today announced the main event – a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) showdown between Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) and eight-time Spanish national Judo champion Vanesa Rico Fernandez (2-2) – as well as three additional bouts for the league’s 11th live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event, which takes place at Burbank Events Center in Burbank, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Francisco Vargas: Fight Spotlight – HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt

January 25, 2017Fight Network Staff

On January 28th, Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) will look to defend his WBC Super Featherweight title, as he steps into the ring for a 12-round fight against Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) as the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

A Day with Firas Zahabi | Tristar Stories in 4K

January 25, 2017Fight Network Staff

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series presented in 4K. Enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.

