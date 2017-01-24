Aiemann Zahabi speaks about the evolution of MMA with specialized fighters improving different aspects of their games to set a new baseline for skills in this segment of 5 Rounds.
MMA Meltdown – UFC Fight Night Denver Preview with Gabe Morency & GambLou
Gabe Morency and GambLou preview UFC Fight Night Denver featuring Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena, Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal and more on MMA Meltdown.
Julianna Pena on Combate Americas, UFC Fight Night Denver, Fighting in Elevation
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Pena joins Cody Saftic ahead of UFC Fight Night Denver to discuss her commentary opportunities at Combate Americas, developing her striking, moving to Indiana, fighting in elevation and more.
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Recap with Susan Cingari | MMA Meltdown
Freelance MMA reporter Susan Cingari joins Gabe Morency to recap Bellator 170; bad blood between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen; Sonnen’s horrible performance and more on this segment of MMA Meltdown.
Valentina Shevchenko on UFC Denver Fight Week, Training w/ Trevor Wittman – Full Interview
Valentina Shevchenko speaks with John Pollock ahead of UFC Fight Night Denver discussing altitude, embracing fight week, plus more in this interview on The MMA Report.
UFC Fight Night Denver Preview: Sterling-Assuncao & Alvey-Marquardt
John Pollock and John Ramdeen look at Aljamain Sterling vs. Raphael Assuncao and Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt heading into UFC Fight Night Denver this Saturday.
UFC Fight Night Halifax: Aiemann Zahabi Does Not Hate His Opponents Going into Fights
Aiemann Zahabi speaks with John Ramdeen ahead of his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night Halifax.
5 Rounds – Donald Cerrone Changing Tune on Wanting UFC Title
John Ramdeen and Cody Saftic speak on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone changing his tune from only wanting big fights to striving for a UFC title. Check out the segment of 5 Rounds.
Kyra Batara vs. Vanesa Rico Fernandez Headlines Combate Americas 11 on Feb. 16
Combate Americas today announced the main event – a women’s atomweight (105 pounds) showdown between Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) and eight-time Spanish national Judo champion Vanesa Rico Fernandez (2-2) – as well as three additional bouts for the league’s 11th live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event, which takes place at Burbank Events Center in Burbank, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Sam Eggington vs. Paul Malignaggi Added to Bellew-Haye on March 4 in London
Sam Eggington will defend his WBC International Welterweight title against Paulie Malignaggi at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4.
Khalid Yafai to Defend WBA Super Flyweight Title on May 13 in Birmingham
Kal Yafai will make the first defence of his WBA World Super-Flyweight title at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Saturday May 13.
Bellator Business Plan: How Many Events Will Be As Big as Bellator 170?
John Pollock and John Ramdeen discuss the business plans for Bellator following their successful Bellator 170 event this past Saturday.
Francisco Vargas: Fight Spotlight – HBO Boxing After Dark: Vargas vs. Berchelt
On January 28th, Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) will look to defend his WBC Super Featherweight title, as he steps into the ring for a 12-round fight against Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) as the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.
Jorge Linares vs. Anthony Crolla 2 Manchester Press Conference Quotes & Photos
Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (41-3, 27 KOs) and Anthony “Million Dollar” Crolla (31-5-3, 15 KOs) met today in Manchester for a press conference ahead of their highly anticipated rematch for Linares’ titles set at the Manchester Arena on March 25.
A Day with Firas Zahabi | Tristar Stories in 4K
TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series presented in 4K. Enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.
Roman Gonzalez Send Off Press Conference Quotes – ‘My Focus is on Sor Rungvisai,’ Not Cuadras Rematch
World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Flyweight Champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, (46-0-0, 38 KO’s) will defend his title against Mandatory Challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, (38 KO’s) on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at “The Mecca of Boxing”, Madison Square Garden.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal – Road to the Octagon
In the co-main event at UFC Fight Night Denver, Donald Cerrone is seeking a fifth straight victory in a showdown with Jorge Masvidal, whose street-tough swagger has earned him 31 career victories.
Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd IBF Super WW Eliminator Set for PBC on Feb. 25 in Birmingham
Super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs) and Jarrett Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs) meet in a 12-round world title eliminator as part of an exciting night of Premier Boxing Champions
Is Big Money McGregor vs. Mayweather Fight About to Become Reality?
Of all the things that separate UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor from his peers, his ability to make headlines on any day of the year, regardless of the sport’s schedule, ranks near the top of the list.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou – Road to the Octagon
Heavyweights collide at UFC Fight Night Denver, as former champ Andrei Arlovski faces the division’s fastest rising prospect Francis Ngannou, who has finished his opponent in each of his 9 victories.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Denver: Valentina Shevchenko
Robin Black breaks down the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver and gives his Keys to Victory for Valentina Shevchenko ahead of this Saturday.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Denver: Julianna Pena
Robin Black breaks down how Julianna Pena can get past Valentina Shevchenko this Saturday at UFC Fight Night Denver and possibly a title shot at women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC Fight Night Denver Preview: Francis Ngannou vs. Andrei Arlosvki
John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight bout ahead of UFC Fight Night Denver this Saturday.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Denver: Jorge Masvidal
Robin Black takes a look at how Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC Fight Night Denver against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this Saturday.
Robin’s Breakdown: Keys to Victory – UFC Fight Night Denver: Donald Cerrone
Robin Black gives his keys to victory for Donald Cerrone heading into his UFC Fight Night Denver bout against Jorge Masvidal.
UFC Fight Night Denver Preview: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
John Ramdeen and Robin Black look ahead to Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena scheduled for the UFC Fight Night Denver main event this Saturday.
Carlos Cuadras vs. David Carmona Added to HBO PPV: Golovkin vs. Jacobs on March 18
Carlos Cuadras returns to battle against cross-town rival and David Carmona at HBO PPV: Golovkin vs. Jacobs on Saturday, March 18
Rodrigo Caporal vs. Dae Sung Park Set For Lightweight Tourney Bout at ROAD FC 036
ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Rodrigo Caporal versus Park Dae-Sung.
Pro Wrestler Yoshiko Makes MMA Debut at ROAD FC 036 on Feb. 11
ROAD Fighting Championship announces that notorious Japanese female professional wrestler Yoshiko will make her MMA debut at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Draws 1.85 Million Viewers This Past Saturday on Spike
1.85 million viewers tuned in for the final fight in Tito Ortiz’s storied career, a first round submission victory over Chael Sonnen.
Hard Knocks 53 – Watch LIVE Fri., Jan. 27 at 11 p.m. ET on Fight Network
Don’t miss Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 53 LIVE this Friday, January 27 at 11 p.m. ET. Watch all the action on on Fight Network!
GLORY 37 Los Angeles: Warren Thompson Post-Fight Interview – Jason Wilnis ‘Is On My Radar’
Warren ‘The Destroyer’ Thompson made his middleweight debut with success at GLORY 37 Los Angeles when he beat Mike Lemaire over three rounds.